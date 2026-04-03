Meghan Markle shares adorable video of son Archie skiing as fans stunned by his ‘grown up’ appearance

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare glimpse into family life, sharing an adorable video of her son Prince Archie and it is safe to say royal watchers cannot get enough.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the clip to Instagram on Thursday, capturing a sweet moment between Archie and Prince Harry out on the slopes.

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Meghan Markle shares adorable skiing video of Archie with Prince Harry

In the video, Harry skis just ahead while a confident Archie follows closely behind, making his way down a snowy hill with impressive ease.

Alongside the footage, Meghan proudly wrote: “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud.”

Over on X, fans were quick to react, with many impressed by how naturally Archie took to skiing. One person said: “Archie has grown so big. A natural skier, just like his Pa. What a clever little man.”

Another wrote: “It seems like it was just yesterday when the world was anticipating his arrival and now Archie is skiing with his father.”

Someone else added: “Prince Harry and Archie skiing. Look at that amazing scenery. Archie looking like a natural just like his father.”

Others could not believe how much Archie has grown in such a short time.

Meghan shared a cute video of Archie following in Harry’s footsteps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans stunned by how ‘grown up’ Archie looks in new clip

Another fan added: “Look at Archie go! Little man all grown up and so tall! This is lovely.”

Someone else commented: “Look Archie is all grown up.”

The heartwarming family moment comes amid fresh reports that Prince Harry is keen to return to the UK with Meghan and their children this summer.

It has been claimed that the Duke of Sussex hopes to spend some much-needed “family time” with his father, King Charles, potentially at Sandringham. Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Little man all grown up and so tall!

Meanwhile, their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, are believed not to have visited Britain since the late queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Now, sources suggest Harry would be open to an invitation to spend time with the king later this year.

A friend of Harry’s reportedly told The Times: “If he was invited by the king, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the king was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that.”

Meghan said she was “so proud” of Archie skiing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘would love’ UK return but not all royals may be on board

However, another source has suggested that not everyone in the royal family would be keen on a reunion.

Speaking to the Mirror, the insider said: “If the king was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone.

Read more: Meghan Markle supported by Charlene White amid ‘unfathomable’ backlash

“The Prince and Princess of Wales’s position has not changed and they would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement.”

Reps for the Sussexes and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment on these claims.

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