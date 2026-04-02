Meghan Markle supported by Charlene White amid ‘unfathomable’ backlash

Meghan Markle has found a vocal supporter in TV favourite Charlene White, who has weighed in on the intense backlash the Duchess of Sussex continues to face.

Speaking candidly, Charlene made it clear she cannot understand the level of criticism aimed at Meghan, calling it “unfathomable” and suggesting the negativity has gone too far for some.

Loose Women star Charlene, 45, didn’t hold back as she addressed the ongoing reaction to Meghan, 44, insisting the conversation around her often crosses a line.

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The Duchess of Sussex has been supported by Charlene White over the backlash she receives (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Charlene White speaks out on Meghan Markle backlash

Opening up at the British Diversity Awards, which she helped host, Charlene told the Daily Mail: “We could do an episode [of Loose Women] that features Harry and Meghan and people will be chatting about it on socials for like weeks and weeks afterwards, and I just cannot get my head around people getting so deep and meaningful and also hateful about someone they’ve never met before in their life.

“It blows my mind and it’s unfathomable to me. I like discussing her, because I think it’s important that we talk about her without the intention of trying to get clicks and trying to beat down yet another woman.

“I think that’s really important, when for some beating her down is almost a sport.”

Charlene White called the backlash against Meghan “unfathomable” to her (Credit: Kiera Fyles/Cover Images)

Meghan’s ‘complicated’ relationship with social media

The Duchess of Sussex has also been open about the challenges that come with life online, particularly when it comes to negativity on social media.

After stepping away from her accounts ahead of joining the royal family in 2018, Meghan made a return to Instagram last January following several years out of the spotlight online.

It blows my mind and it’s unfathomable to me.

Since making her comeback, Meghan has shared glimpses into her personal life alongside updates on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and other projects. However, she notably chose to switch off comments across all posts.

Last October, Meghan addressed that decision during an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC.

Meghan described her relationship with social media as “complicated” (Credit: Cover Images)

‘A very complicated relationship’

Reflecting on her approach, Meghan explained that limiting interaction online was a deliberate and personal choice. She said it was about “not just protecting myself or the people that work with me, but also the supporters”.

She added: “I have had a very complicated relationship with social media, as you can probably imagine.

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“There are certain things that I have done, just for my own self preservation. But also that I’ve applied to the brand and for the people that are incredibly supportive.”

Even with the ongoing criticism, Meghan continues to receive strong backing from fans and public figures alike, with Charlene among those urging for a more measured and respectful conversation.

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