Meghan Markle cruelly trolled over behaviour towards pregnant friend: ‘Stealing her thunder’

Meghan Markle had all eyes on her as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, joining close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen for a heartfelt charity event. The Duchess of Sussex didn’t just make a stylish appearance, she also sparked a flurry of reactions online thanks to her affectionate display with her pregnant friend.

The pair attended an event for the Alliance for Children’s Rights, celebrating Kelly’s work with the Alliance of Moms.

Alliance of Moms supports the work of the Alliance for Children’s Rights. It is a community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting young people in LA’s foster care system, helping them build a brighter future for themselves and their children.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Fans were divided over Kelly and Meghan’s appearance (Credit: H2Y/INSTARimages)

Meghan Markle and friend Kelly McKee Zajfen attend event

As they posed for photos, Meghan and Kelly looked completely at ease, wrapping their arms around each other and smiling brightly for the cameras.

At one point, Meghan, 44, was seen gently cradling Kelly’s baby bump in a tender moment that quickly caught attention online. Kelly stunned in a fitted black gown with a high neckline and long sleeves, proudly showing off her pregnancy glow.

Kelly shared in November that she is expecting a baby boy. The happy news followed unimaginable heartbreak after the loss of her son George in July 2022, who died aged nine from Covid and viral meningitis.

For the evening, Meghan turned heads in a navy strapless Ralph Lauren gown, keeping her look sleek and elegant for the occasion.

Kelly and Meghan share a close friendship (Credit: H2Y/INSTARimages)

Meghan sparks mixed reaction online over red carpet display

Clips from the event soon began circulating online, showing the pair laughing, hugging and sharing the spotlight on the red carpet.

However, not everyone was impressed. Some social media users were quick to criticise Meghan’s behaviour, with one writing on X: “This is so nauseating to watch.”

Another commented: “She’s acting so cringe.”

A third added: “Oh dear. Now Meghan’s helping cradle someone ELSE’S baby bump, thereby stealing thunder yet again.”

Meghan looks incredible! So happy for Kelly and her pregnancy.

Despite the criticism, plenty of fans rushed to defend the duchess, praising the warmth of the moment and the strength of their bond.

One admirer wrote: “Such a beautiful friendship.”

Sharing a video of the pair, another added: “Meghan and her close friend Kelly. This is so touching.”

A third commented: “Meghan looks incredible! So happy for Kelly and her pregnancy. Happily touching her bump in peace.”

Kelly gushed over her friendship with Meghan at the event (Credit: H2Y/INSTARimages)

Inside Meghan and Kelly’s close friendship

Kelly has previously spoken openly about her deep connection with Meghan, particularly during some of the most difficult moments in her life.

At Thursday’s event, she reflected on the duchess’s unwavering support following the loss of her son.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares adorable new video with Archie and Lilibet as fans gush

Speaking to HELLO!, Kelly said: “We met 20 years ago, in a different life, and it’s so amazing to show up for each other when things are also not perfect and great.

“She’s been a part of my journey with the loss of my son, and she hasn’t left my side since. It’s a beautiful friendship, and I’m really grateful to have her.”

She continued: “She not only shows up for my family, but it’s a real privilege to be able to watch her mother too and so it means a lot for her to be a part of this.”

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.