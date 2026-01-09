Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire following an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, Oprah Daily, recently.

The royal couple were on the programme to help promote a new book that encourages children to spend time away from screens.

Harry and Meghan helped promote a new book (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Oprah Daily event

Harry and Meghan appeared alongside long-time friend Gayle King to help promote a new book, An Amazing Generation, written by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price.

The book teaches young children tips and habits that will help them stay away from screens and help them maintain a healthier screentime routine.

During their appearance, Harry and Meghan discussed the need for such books during the current situation.

“Over the years we’ve worked with you on how the digital spaces are deeply affecting our collective mental, emotional and physical health. And obviously a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research which has created a parent-led movement which is astonishing and much-needed,” Harry said.

“And that we’re proud to be a part of,” Meghan added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Daily appearance slammed

However, Prince Harry and Meghan’s appearance on the show didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Taking to X (Twitter), some fans lashed out at Harry and Meghan’s… webcam.

Some viewers took umbrage with the fact that the royal couple appeared to have a filter on their camera during their appearance on the programme.

The filter makes them seem like cartoon characters! So bizarre!

“What is going on with the heavy filters!” one tweeted.

“Thought the same thing when I saw her – filters!” another said.

“The filter is nuts,” a third remarked.

“The filter makes them seem like cartoon characters! So bizarre!” another added.

Harry and Meghan spoke of their parenting (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry praised

However, it wasn’t all negativity aimed at the royal couple. Some fans took to social media to gush over how happy and relaxed the royal couple looked during their joint appearance on the show.

“Just look at how relaxed and happy they are,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Look at the way she looks at Hazza… they are so much in love!!” another said.

“Look at how they are so relaxed. Meghan glows,” a third gushed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s parenting decision

The chat also saw Meghan and Harry seemingly suggest that they limit Archie and Lilibet’s screentime.

Explaining why they were supporting the launch of the book, Harry said: “Because over the years, we’ve worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional, and physical health.”

Meghan then added: “You cannot replace the feeling of a deep guttural belly laugh. An emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need.

“What I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviours. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present.”

