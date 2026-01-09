Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a strong message during a virtual appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, Oprah Daily.

The royal couple were on the programme to help promote a new book that attempts to help children have a healthier relationship with their screens.

Harry and Meghan made their first appearance of the year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s parenting decision on Oprah Daily

On January 8, Prince Harry and Meghan make an appearance at a virtual book event.

The occasion marked the launch of An Amazing Generation, co-authored by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price

The book invites children to “step back from their screens”. It also informs them on how they can enjoy life away from their smartphones.

The Sussexes showed their support for the cause, with Harry describing the topic as “incredibly valuable”. They also seemingly suggested that they don’t allow their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, much screentime.

“Because over the years, we’ve worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional, and physical health,” Harry explained.

“You cannot replace the feeling of a deep guttural belly laugh. An emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need,” Meghan added. “What I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviours. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present.”

‘Kids need to play’

Harry asked author Jonathan: “Can you speak to how a phone-based childhood affects kids’ emotional development and what families can do to support healthier patterns?”

Jonathan said: “Kids need to play, all mammals play, and once they get the device, it’s going to push out everything else.

“They’re going to have less sleep, they’re going to stop reading books, they’re going to stop spending so much time with other kids, they’re not going to get as much sunshine, not as much exercise.

“So, as they get more into a screen-based life, all the things that children need to do get pushed down and pushed out by these screen-based activities which are engineered for addiction.”

The couple are passionate about online safety among children and young people. They previously launched The Parents’ Network through their Archewell charity. The initiative aims to help families who have been affected by online harm.

Harry and Meghan have often spoken up about online harm (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan’s work on online safety

Last April, Harry and Meghan unveiled a memorial in New York City. It was dedicated to the memory of children whose families believe harmful material online contributed to their deaths.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Harry said at the time: “We want to make sure that things are changed so that… no more kids are lost to social media. Life is better off social media.”

He added that he felt “grateful” that his children were still too young to be online.

Predictions for Archie and Lilibet’s futures

Although she may not be allowed much screen time now, one celebrity astrologer has predicted that Princess Lilibet could make a career in acting on stage and screen when she’s older.

Speaking on behalf of Psychic Chat, celebrity astrologer and psychic, Inbaal Honigman, shared her predictions for the futures of the royal children.

“Princess Lilibet of Sussex was born 4 June 2021, making her a Gemini like her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. This is a fun-loving and communicative sign that loves to entertain,” Inbaal said.

“The young royal will follow in her mother’s footsteps and is likely to develop hobbies and activities around stage and screen. Gemini is the perfect star sign for acting, reality show participants or directing.”

“This zodiac sign loves making other people happy, and Lilibet will use her creative skills to bring joy to others,” she then added.

What about Archie?

Meanwhile, Inbaal believes a more grounded and traditional career could be in store for Archie, who is a Taurus.

“Their favourite activities are traditional and grounded, and they enjoy established practices and skills. Jobs around education suit a Taurus, as well as banking careers,” she said.

If the royal children don’t decide to work as royals when they grow up, they could have some decent careers ahead of them.

