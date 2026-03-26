Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement on landmark news as they declare ‘the truth has been heard’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had their say in a statement after a headline-making court decision in the US put two of the world’s biggest tech giants firmly in the spotlight.

Earlier this week, a US court found Meta and Google liable in a case brought by a woman who said she suffered childhood social media addiction. A jury concluded that Google, which owns YouTube, and Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had created platforms designed to keep younger users hooked.

Both companies have since pushed back on the ruling and confirmed plans to appeal.

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Meghan and Harry have spoken out about a trial verdict in a lawsuit against social media companies (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to social media verdict in statement

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who previously backed those taking legal action, have now welcomed the outcome. They described it as a turning point.

In a strongly worded statement, they said: “This verdict is a reckoning. For too long, families have paid the price for platforms built with total disregard for the children they reach.

“We stand with every parent and young person who refused to be silenced. Today, the truth has been heard and precedent has been set.”

They added: “Let this be the change – where our children’s safety is finally prioritised above profit.”

The couple have spent several years highlighting concerns around social media. They have highlighted its impact on young people’s mental health. They have also continued to support families speaking out about their experiences.

Prince Harry’s emotional meeting with families

Just last month, Prince Harry was visibly moved as he met families who had supported the legal case.

Speaking to them, he described the situation as a “David versus Goliath” battle. He acknowledged the emotional toll of facing such powerful companies in court.

“Today, the truth has been heard and precedent has been set,” he said.

He continued: “I’ve been in some similar situations myself – vastly different – but when you’re sitting in court and if you have that feeling of just overwhelming emotion, because you can’t believe that the people on the other side are saying what they’re saying – that by the very nature of defending what they’re defending, the lies that they are stating, is devaluing life, is devaluing your children’s lives – if that brings stuff up for you, it is totally normal. Do not feel ashamed.”

Fighting back emotion, he added: “None of you should be here. Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again.”

The Duke of Sussex became emotional as he met with bereaved families last month (Credit: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Meta and Google respond to the ruling

Following the verdict, both Meta and Google have issued statements defending their platforms.

Meta said: “Teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app.

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“We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously as every case is different, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.”

A spokesperson for Google added: “This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site.”

With the legal battle far from over, all eyes are now on what happens next as appeals loom and the debate around children’s safety online continues to intensify.

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