Kate Middleton had an emotional family reunion with her husband Prince William and their children after the Princess of Wales completed the National Three Peaks Challenge.

Kate shared new photos on her and William’s joint social media account. They showed Kate meeting family at the bottom of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales.

As reported by HELLO!, Prince William greeted her at the finish. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stood with him.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also came to support her. Her brother James Middleton joined them too.

The royal caption read: “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. She underwent treatment and announced she was in remission in January 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Why the Kate Middleton photos with her children hit so hard

The unseen pictures made the moment feel deeply personal. Kate did not celebrate alone.

They showed her with the people closest to her. That support gave the finish an even stronger emotional edge.

The fundraiser tested her endurance across Scotland, England and Wales. Participants must climb the highest peaks in all three countries within 24 hours.

What is the National Three Peaks Challenge? The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route usually covers Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, with long road transfers between each peak. Ben Nevis in Scotland

Scafell Pike in England

Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales

Kate climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland at 1,345 metres. She then tackled Scafell Pike in England at 978 metres.

She finished on Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa, in Wales at 1,085 metres. According to HELLO!, the challenge covered 23 miles of walking.

It also involved a total ascent of 3,064 metres. Drivers covered about 462 miles between the mountains.

The Princess of Wales recently completed the National Three Peaks Challenge (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

What Kate said before this tough test began

When Kate first spoke about the challenge, she stressed the cause behind it. She said: “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear.”

She continued: “What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.”

Kate also said: “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”

Explaining the mission, she added: “I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.”

She went on: “We have an opportunity to reshape what the future of holistic cancer care looks like, enabling more people, nationwide, to access the kind of personalised support that can help make a meaningful difference during and after medical treatment.”

Kate Middleton children: George, Charlotte and Louis The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children: Prince George, born in 2013

Princess Charlotte, born in 2015

Prince Louis, born in 2018 George is second in the line of succession to the British throne, followed by Charlotte and then Louis.

Kate Middleton, who was supported by her husband and children throughout her health ordeal, added: “This challenge will support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care that will enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK.”

She concluded: “Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking.”

James Middleton later paid tribute to his sister Kate. He wrote: “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister.”

He added: “Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together.”

James continued: “We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind. So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

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He finished with: “Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day. Keep being exactly who you are.”

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