Wimbledon fans got a surprise on day four when Princess Kate Middleton quietly changed her usual routine today.

Instead of heading for the Royal Box, Princess Kate watched a match on the outside courts as she was spotted at the lavish event today.

She sat beside former player Tim Henman.

That small switch stood out straight away. Royal visits to Wimbledon usually centre on Centre Court and the Royal Box.

Kate arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday morning. Crowds near Henman Hill greeted her with cheers and applause.

She did more than make a quick appearance. She stopped to meet fans who had queued for hours for a shot at tickets.

Kate Middleton also joined stewards as they handed out tickets. She told two tennis fans to “have a great time” as she gave them a ticket.

Kate smiled, laughed and posed for pictures in the queue. The princess also spoke to two excited children and asked if they were big tennis fans.

The children smiled and nodded. One attendee also congratulated her on her recent Three Peaks Challenge.

Why Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance has everyone talking

This was not a grand royal entrance but it made an even bigger splash.

Kate also spent time with honorary stewards. They volunteer each year to manage Wimbledon’s famous queue.

Onlookers lifted their phones as she moved through the grounds. Her easy manner quickly became part of the day’s buzz.

The Princess of Wales has long loved sport and the outdoors. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she remains one of the tournament’s biggest royal draws. Any Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance sparks instant interest.

Kate Middleton and Wimbledon: key moments over the years Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

She has regularly attended Wimbledon in both official and personal capacities.

Royal appearances at the tournament often centre on Centre Court and the Royal Box.

In 2024, Kate presented the men’s singles trophy to Jannik Sinner.

That 2024 Wimbledon appearance was one of her public appearances after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

At the start of 2025, Kate said she was in remission.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon (Credit: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock)

The quiet choice that changed the mood

Kate’s decision to skip the Royal Box gave the visit a softer feel. It also made the appearance seem more low-key than usual.

Wimbledon has marked major moments for her before. Last year, she presented the men’s trophy to world number one Jannik Sinner.

She did that after watching the singles final on Centre Court with the Prince of Wales. That appearance came during an emotional chapter in her public life.

The princess received a cancer diagnosis in 2024. She made her second public appearance after that diagnosis at Wimbledon that year.

Who sits in Wimbledon’s Royal Box? The Royal Box is a long-standing Wimbledon tradition on Centre Court. It is used for invited guests during the Championships.

Guests can include members of the royal family, public figures, former players, and officials.

The Royal Box has historically been closely associated with royal attendance at Wimbledon.

Its guest list now typically reflects a wider mix of sport, culture, and public life.

She and Princess Charlotte then took seats in the front row of the Royal Box. Crowds welcomed them with cheers and applause.

At the start of 2025, Kate confirmed she was in remission.

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