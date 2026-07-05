Helen George, 42, ‘splits’ from boyfriend, 52, after whirlwind romance: ‘It has been a difficult time’

Call the Midwife star Helen George has reportedly split from her boyfriend after “their differences became apparent”.

In February 2025, it was reported that Helen was dating dad-of-two businessman Dan Innes. Their romance comes after Helen’s surprise split from Jack Ashton in 2023.

Helen then shared the first snap of Dan a month later from a luxurious weekend away, appearing to confirm their romance. And earlier this year, it was reported that pair had taken the step in their romance and had moved in with one another.

But now, it’s been claimed that Helen and Dan have split, with a source saying it’s “been a difficult time for them both”.

Helen and Dan have reportedly called it quits (Credit: InstagramStory)

Helen George and boyfriend ‘split’

Last year, Helen started a new romance with businessman Dan Innes. They are believed to have met on celebrity dating app Raya.

According to Dan’s LinkedIn profile, he’s worked in real estate for more than 25 years. He split from the mother of his two children back in 2016.

It has been a difficult time for them both

However, reports have now claimed that Helen and her boyfriend Dan – who is 10 years her senior – have called it quits.

As MailOnline reports, photos taken this week show father-of-two Dan moving his belongings out of Helen’s house in West London.

Meanwhile talking The Sun, a source claimed: “Helen and Dan have gone their separate ways. They had a whirlwind romance but their differences became apparent. It has been a difficult time for them both.”

ED! has contacted Helen’s representatives for comment.

Helen started dating Dan last year (Credit: BBC)

Helen’s admission about ex

It comes after Helen shared a rare and heartfelt glimpse into family life with ex Jack Ashton, opening up about co-parenting their two daughters while juggling a busy stage career

The Call the Midwife star, 42, shares Wren, eight, and Lark, four, with Jack. The former couple met on the BBC drama in 2014 and split in 2023. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Helen made sure to praise her ex.

She said: “I would like to also shout out to the father of my daughters, Jack. We split the children 50/50, he is an incredible and reliable father who also juggles as much as I!”

Read more: Helen George starts treatment after being diagnosed with life-changing health condition

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know