Call the Midwife star Helen George starts treatment after being diagnosed with life-changing health condition

Helen George has revealed she has been living with ADHD for several years, and is now beginning treatment after her diagnosis.

The actress opened up for the first time on the podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not, hosted by Dr Mine Conkbayir and Paul Whitehouse.

Speaking candidly, Helen shared that she was diagnosed around four years ago following the birth of her second child. However, she only recently felt ready to talk publicly about it.

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Helen George has revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD (Credit: ITV)

Helen George opens up about health condition

Helen explained that her diagnosis came after a conversation with a friend who described how ADHD often presents in women later in life.

She recalled suddenly recognising herself in what he was saying, describing it as a “lightbulb moment”.

Before that, she admitted she had never considered the possibility.

“I hadn’t ever considered that I had ADHD,” she said, adding that she had simply assumed her personality traits were part of being an actress.

“I just thought I’m an actress and everyone’s [bleep] crazy.”

Reflecting on her career, Helen suggested there may be a link between acting and the condition.

“There’s a reason why there’s a lot of actors who have ADHD,” she said, explaining that many of the traits associated with it can be beneficial in creative industries.

The actress has begun looking into treatment options (Credit: John Rainford/SplashNews.com)

‘I’m looking at doing things’

Now, years after her diagnosis, Helen says she is only just beginning to fully process what it means, and is exploring treatment options.

She revealed she is considering medication to help manage symptoms, particularly as she balances work, family life and everyday responsibilities.

“I’m actually progressively looking at doing things like taking the medication,” she said.

While she acknowledged that support systems for ADHD can be lacking, she explained that medication could help her navigate daily demands.

Helen also spoke about how understanding her ADHD has changed how she approaches life as a mother. She explained that learning more about herself is key to functioning well. Not just for her own sake, but for her family. Helen is mum to daughters Wren, eight, and Lark, four.

“I’ve got to work out how you can function best so that you can mother best.”

Despite beginning treatment, Helen said her long-term goal would be to manage her ADHD without relying on medication.

“That would definitely be a goal for me,” she admitted.

Season five of ‘I’m ADHD! No You’re Not’ launches today and is available on all podcast platforms every Thursday at 6am.

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