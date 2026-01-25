Call the Midwife star Olly Rix’s blistering attack on BBC show following Helen George ‘split’

Call the Midwife star Olly Rix previously unleashed a shock rant over his exit from the BBC show, amid rumours he was dating co-star Helen George.

Olly and Helen – who shares two children with Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton – both split from their respective partners around the same time. And the rumour mill went into overdrive, especially as their characters Trixie and Matthew Aylward were romantically linked.

Although sources shut down reports of any off-screen romance, neither Helen or Olly spoke out about the headlines. What Olly did pipe up about, though, was his exit from the show…

Olly Rix and Helen George played an on-screen couple on Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Olly Rix on his exit from Call the Midwife

Olly left Call the Midwife in March 2024. It’s reported that he and Helen ‘drifted apart’ by June that same year.

Fast forward to June 2025 and he was ready to speak about his exit from the show.

Speaking to Hello, he said: “It’s hard for me to talk about that show. I don’t love talking about it. I’m very fortunate. Most jobs, I think of very fondly, but you do, of course, leave them in the past and move on and develop new work. With that project in particular, I didn’t like the way it ended.”

He then added: “I didn’t think they treated me with much integrity or respect, and I didn’t like that. I think it’s just best left in the past and not discussed much more.”

Olly left the BBC series in season 13 (Credit: BBC)

‘We don’t accept this’

A Call the Midwife spokesperson begged to differ, though, telling the publication at the time: “We don’t accept this. Call the Midwife is a drama that prides itself on providing a supportive, inclusive and nurturing filming environment.

“We are known for the family atmosphere on our set.”

Olly now has a role in medical drama Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Will Olly and his character ever return to Call the Midwife?

Olly’s character left Call the Midwife in the season 13 finale. He headed to New York to start a new life. Wife Trixie, played by Helen George, meanwhile, remained in Poplar and currently has a long-distance romance with husband Matthew.

As to whether Matthew will ever return, fans reckon it seems unlikely at the moment, although the door remains open for him. Whether Olly would ever make a comeback after his blistering attack, though, is another question altogether.

Helen has recently moved in with her new man (Credit: Splash News)

For now, Olly is busy on another BBC drama, Casualty. He plays Flynn Byron in the medical drama. And, in real life, he’s just announced his engagement to his Casualty co-star Anna Chell.

Helen, meanwhile, is said to have moved in with her new man, who she met on celebrity dating app Raya.

Call the Midwife is on Sundays at 8pm.

Read more: Fans thrilled after news about the future of Call the Midwife shared

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.