Call the Midwife fans thrilled as BBC announces new series, prequel series and a film

Call the Midwife fans are overjoyed at the news a spin-off sequel AND a film will be made, as well as a new series!

The most recent – and 14th – series of BBC One drama concluded after a run of eight episodes at the start of March.

It had been speculated earlier this year that Call the Midwife could be “rested” following hints from creator Heidi Thomas.

The Call the Midwife cast will return for series 15, and more besides! (Credit: BBC)

She told the Radio Times in February: “I don’t believe Call the Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.”

However, Midwife devotees need not worry about missing out on future instalments after it was confirmed the world of the residents of Nonnatus House and Poplar is set to expand.

The BBC confirmed last night (Tuesday May 6) that series 15 – as well as a pram’s worth of further content – is set to be delivered.

What’s more, production on the next series has already commenced. It will be on air from January 2026 following the two-part 2025 Christmas Special, set in Hong Kong and Poplar, and consist of eight new hour-long episodes.

The plot is said to concern a visit from Nonnatus House staff to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, with the younger midwives left to cope in Poplar alone. Set in 1971, Call the Midwife series 15 will also unfold against a backdrop of Women’s Lib, premature births, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery.

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is there going to be a spin-off of Call the Midwife?

Additionally, a prequel TV series set in Poplar during World War II will be made for the BBC in 2026. And Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, are producing a Call the Midwife film too!

It is believed the film will be set overseas, in 1972.

Heidi Thomas said: “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

“The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.”

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans have reacted to Call the Midwife spin off news

Reacting to the announcements, Facebook users couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Wonderful news!! Series is so well done and a pleasure to watch,” one fan gushed.

Another cheered: “FANTASTIC NEWS!!! I am so happy the show is continuing and a movie is in the works. Bravo for the prequel idea. Love it!!”

And someone else whooped: “How exciting!! I hope we get to see some of the faces we loved and lost during their younger years!!! Such an amazing series! It never gets old!”

Meanwhile, fans were also quick to wonder about which members of the cast might feature, as well as about storylines.

“So excited for the prequel! I wonder if we’ll get to meet Fred’s first wife. It has some very interesting and exciting prospects! I’m assuming we’ll get a younger sister Evangelina back!” said one.

“I’m so happy to hear of the news on all fronts! Especially to see the sisters in WWII! That will be a wonderful storyline,” wrote another.

And a third posted: “Looking forward to all stories 1970’s and the years of the Blitz. All important stories to know and share!! As a nurse myself, I love learning about the nurses that came before me.”

