Call the Midwife viewers shocked at Nancy baby twist in her final episode

Call the Midwife series 14 come to a conclusion on Sunday (March 2) evening – and fans couldn’t believe what they were watching as Nancy departed the BBC One drama for good.

Nurse Nancy, played by Megan Cusack for the last four series, moved on from Nonnatus House several episodes ago as she took up a role at a hospital outside of London.

But having got engaged to salesman Roger – who she met in the Call the Midwife Christmas special – Nancy returned for the series finale for their wedding.

However, Nancy’s nuptials were not the only big life event playing out in yesterday’s episode. That’s because, to the surprise of other CTM characters – as well as viewers watching at home – Nancy was expecting herself!

Nancy Corrigan has left Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Call the Midwife series 14 – Nancy delivers baby news

Violet Buckle and Mrs Higgins were on hand to assist Nancy with her wedding preparations.

But Mayor Buckle seemed confused about why Nancy’s measurements seemed to have grown as they considered her wedding dress.

“Most brides lose weight,” Mayor Buckle pondered. “What on Earth has happened?”

Sheepishly, Nancy clasped her middle, which appeared to have expanded a little. Mrs Higgins, meanwhile, became increasingly wide-eyed as the reality of the situation sank in.

Mayor Buckle was helping Nancy with her wedding dress (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted

Fans posting on X.com were similarly stunned.

“SORRY NANCY’S PREGNANT??? #CallTheMidwife,” one viewer posted emphatically.

“Oh wow Nancy is pregnant #CallTheMidwife,” gasped another.

Meanwhile a third emotional fan admitted to blubbing: “Nancy and Roger have a baby girl and I’m off! #CallTheMidwife.”

Nancy goes into labour (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Tape measures don’t lie’

Explaining why she had kept her family news to herself, Nancy – also mum to Collette – said: “I know it sounds daft, wanting to keep it a secret until after the event. But I had my first baby when I was 16. I just wanted things to be different this time.”

Nancy continued: “I knew I could never hope to have a white wedding, but I did want to have a respectable one, except tape measures don’t lie.”

However, as it turned out, Nancy would not be making it down the aisle as a pregnant bride-to-be… as she gave birth after her hen party!

Nurse Crane and Roger joined Nancy in an ambulance after her contractions began. And daughter Melinda made her arrival before they got to hospital!

Nancy’s baby was a surprise to viewers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What’s more, Melinda appearing early didn’t derail her parent’s wedding plans, which still went ahead as scheduled.

“And that’s Nancy, Roger, Collette and their new baby girl heading off into the sunset – goodbye and good luck. #CallTheMidwife,” reacted one fan.

“What a wonderful send off we had for Nancy,” agreed another.

Nancy actress Megan Cusack also addressed her exit.

In a statement, she said: “Sometimes, you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I’ve learnt so much, but I’m at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith.”

