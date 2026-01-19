Huge congratulations are in order for Olly Rix after the Call the Midwife hunk announced his engagement to actress Anna Chell.

29-year-old Anna, who plays Jodie Whyte in BBC hospital drama Casualty, met Olly, 40, when he joined the show.

Olly, who plays surgeon Flynn Byron in the long-running medical drama, went public with his new romance back in August, sharing pictures of himself and Anna on social media.

Anna and Olly went public with their romance over the summer of 2025 (Credit: Splash News)

Olly Rix announces engagement to Casualty co-star Anna Chell

Earlier today (January 19), Olly and Anna shared a joint post to Instagram. It showed Anna looking directly to camera, with Olly kissing her head. It was captioned with a heart emoji and an engagement ring emoji.

Casualty co-star Melanie Hill commented: “So made up for the pair of you lovebirds!!” The show’s Sammy Dobson also offered congratulations to the happy couple. “ARGHHHH!!!! THIS IS SO, SO LUSH!!! Congratulations!!!” she posted.

Fans also commented. One said: “Congratulations and every best wish for the future.” Another said the same and added: “Such a gorgeous couple.” A friend of the pair added: “My heart bursts!!! Bring on the wedding!!!”

Olly Rix linked to Helen George

Olly, who appeared as Matthew Aylward on Call the Midwife, was previously linked to his co-star Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin on the show.

The reports surfaced after she split from partner Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two children. Around the same time, Olly split from his long-term girlfriend Natasha Fagri.

A source at the time responded to the speculation and said: “Olly and Natasha were very happy together for a long time, but eventually drifted apart due to work commitments.” Helen’s side also shut down speculation that they were an item. “No one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple,” a source told The Mirror.

Helen is now dating a hunky new man, Dan Innes, who she met on celebrity dating app Raya.

