Helen George has shared a rare and heartfelt glimpse into family life with ex Jack Ashton, opening up about co-parenting their two daughters while juggling a busy stage career.

The Call the Midwife star, 42, shares Wren, eight, and Lark, four, with Jack. The former couple met on the BBC drama in 2014 and split in 2023.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Helen made sure to praise her ex. She said: “I would like to also shout out to the father of my daughters, Jack. We split the children 50/50, he is an incredible and reliable father who also juggles as much as I!”

Helen George reveals the real juggle behind the scenes

Helen did not pretend motherhood and work always run smoothly. She spoke honestly about the pressure that comes with trying to do both.

She said: “It is a juggle and I make mistakes. I have to forgive myself for that because I am a good mother.”

Helen has opened up about her personal life (Credit: John Rainford/ Splashnews.com)

Helen also explained how she handles the practical side when work takes over. Her daughters often stay close while she performs.

She said: “The way I tackle it is that I have to bring my children on this ride. They have to be in the dressing room after school. They have to have their bath in my dressing room, be put to bed in the dressing room and then I take them home.”

What Helen George wants Wren and Lark to learn from it all

For Helen George, this is not just about getting through the day. She also wants her daughters to see the value of independence.

She added: “They are growing up watching me work and understanding how important it is for women to be financially independent and know, no one is coming to save us but ourselves as I like to say”.

As reported in Daily Mail, the interview comes amid fresh interest in Helen’s personal life. The outlet revealed last year that she had started a new romance with businessman Dan Innes.

The publication said the actress has dated the divorced father-of-two, who is 11 years her senior, since January 2025. They also reported that they are believed to have met on celebrity dating app Raya.

Before that, Helen was linked to her Call the Midwife co-star Olly Rix, who played her on-screen husband Matthew Aylward. Reports said they grew close after their respective splits, but later drifted apart.

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