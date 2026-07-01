Ruth Langsford’s Wimbledon visit has quickly became a talking point after the presenter arrived at Centre Court with ex Eamonn Holmes’ son, Niall.

Ruth, 66, looked relaxed and cheerful at the All England Club on Wednesday. Niall Holmes, 32, joined her as her plus one.

The pair seemed in great spirits throughout the day. Ruth even wiped tears from her eyes because she was laughing so much.

Ruth Langsford’s day out at Wimbledon

Niall is the youngest of Eamonn’s three children with first wife Gabrielle Holmes. His appearance beside Ruth drew instant attention because of the family’s reported fallout.

Last year, reports claimed Niall had a major falling out with his father after Ruth and Eamonn’s split. Those claims came rushing back as he took his seat beside Ruth.

Insiders told the Daily Mail‘s Katie Hind that father and son had a “blazing row” after the breakup. One source said: “Eamonn accused him of siding with Ruth while Niall hit back about his dad’s behaviour. This all happened more than a year ago and they haven’t spoken since.”

The same source added: “Niall adores Ruth.”

Ruth had a day out at Wimbledon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

That history gave Ruth’s Wimbledon outing extra intrigue. For many readers, it looked like a very public show of support.

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in May 2024. They had been together for 27 years and married for 14.

They share son Jack, 24. Before the breakup, Niall reportedly worked for the couple, brokering deals for endorsements and personal appearances.

A laughing Centre Court day with famous faces all around

Ruth and Niall watched the action among a long list of stars, as per reports. Richard E. Grant attended with his daughter Olivia, while Romeo Beckham, Jack Whitehall, Roxy Horner and Charles Dance also turned up.

Sara Davies was there too in a green jumpsuit. Frankie Bridge also attended in a green crop top and white pleated skirt.

The day began with Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges. Later, Barbora Krejcikova faced Mirra Andreeva.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic were due to play the final Centre Court match of the day.

Could Ruth Langsford’s Wimbledon day out signal bigger drama ahead?

The smiling outing came as fresh reports swirled over Ruth and Eamonn’s divorce. Friends have reportedly claimed their “love has turned to absolute hatred” as they argue over money and their former home.

According to the Daily Mail, the estimated £10million divorce battle is heading to the High Court later this year after settlement talks collapsed. The report said a trial date is understood to have been set for November.

Read more: Ruth Langsford defended by fans as she’s trolled for ‘shameful’ advertisement

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