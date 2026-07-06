James Middleton, Princess Kate’s brother, revealed a private promise he made during her cancer battle in a heartfelt update.

The Princess of Wales’ brother revealed his promise finally came true when he joined Catherine for part of the National Three Peaks Challenge in Wales.

James shared the emotional update on Instagram after footage showed him helping his sister down Mount Snowdon. The 39-year-old posted a photo of the pair embracing and wrote: “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister.”

He then revealed the vow that stayed with him for two years. “Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together,” he wrote.

James added: “We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind.”

James has opened up about his royal sister (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why the James Middleton and Princess Kate promise struck such a chord

That message hit home because it followed Kate’s battle with cancer.

James said it was an “honour” to join Catherine for part of the gruelling event.

The challenge involves scaling three of the UK’s highest peaks within 24 hours. Catherine used it to spread her message about life after cancer and raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

What is the National Three Peaks Challenge? The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route usually covers Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, with long road transfers between each peak. Ben Nevis in Scotland

Scafell Pike in England

Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales

James also praised his sister’s determination. He wrote: “Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day.”

He ended with a simple line: “Keep being exactly who you are.”

James’s emotional message came 18 months after Catherine announced she had completed chemotherapy and was in remission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

A mountain promise that brought the family full circle

This is not the first time James has publicly backed his sister. After Catherine shared her diagnosis, he posted a childhood hiking photo and wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Now that message feels especially poignant. A brother made a promise, and then he kept it.

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