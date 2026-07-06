Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised for a crude podcast remark about pop icon Kylie Minogue.

The Australian prime minister faced fierce criticism after appearing on comedian Nikki Osborne’s Bush Deep podcast. During the interview, Osborne asked him to play a “shag, marry or date” game.

She named Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Rhonda Burchmore. Albanese first tried to dodge it.

Osborne then pushed him for “all of the above”. He replied: “Oh, Kylie, clearly”. He added: “She’s terrific.”

That answer landed badly and fast. Critics said the exchange disrespected women and lowered the tone of the office he holds.

Why the Kylie Minogue Australia Prime Minister moment blew up so quickly

Senator Sarah Henderson led some of the backlash. She said the comments were “disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of prime minister”.

Independent MP Zali Steggall also condemned the moment. She called the comments “entirely inappropriate”.

Steggall said Albanese “needs to learn to push back” when he faces sexist questions. She added that he should have led “by example” and “call[ed the question] out as sexist”.

That criticism shifted the story beyond celebrity gossip. It became a wider row about standards, sexism and judgment in public life.

Albanese later issued a direct apology. He said: “I apologise unequivocally for the comments.”

Kylie is a beloved pop icon (Credit: Matthew Rettenmund / SplashNews.com)

What Anthony Albanese said next after the Kylie remark backlash

The apology came while Albanese was overseas on an official visit. Deputy prime minister Richard Marles has acted as prime minister during that trip.

Marles addressed the controversy in an interview with Australia’s ABC Radio National. He did not repeat the original remark.

Instead, he pointed to the government’s record on gender balance. He said: “From time to time, we obviously do different interviews to the one we are doing now. But I think the other point to make here is that the government that the PM leads is the first in history that has had equality in terms of the number of men and women in cabinet.”

Kylie Minogue’s management has been contacted for comment.

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