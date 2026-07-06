Reports surrounding Kate Garraway and her reported boyfriend have flared again after The Sun claimed she travelled to Italy with Liam Halligan for their first romantic trip abroad.

The paper said Kate, 59, joined Liam, 57, on a work trip to Europe over the weekend.

Neither Kate nor Liam has publicly shared more detail about the reported break.

The Sun said the pair have been quietly dating for three months. An insider told the paper: “Liam was travelling to Italy and asked Kate to join him, she was happy to oblige.”

The same source added: “It will be quite low-key, but they are hoping to be able to spend some time together and enjoy the Italian cuisine.”

Representatives for Kate have been contacted for comment.

Kate Garraway has reportedly gone away with her alleged new boyfriend (Credit: Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Why the Kate Garraway boyfriend story keeps drawing attention

This latest report follows earlier sightings of Kate and Liam together in public.

In May, photographers spotted Kate looking close to Liam at a Paris-themed bike ride in London.

The Sun described Liam as a friend of Kate’s late husband Derek Draper.

Who is Liam Halligan? Background on the man linked to Kate Garraway Liam Halligan is a broadcaster, journalist and economist who has been linked in reports about Kate Garraway. He is known for work in journalism and broadcasting.

Reports have described him as a long-time acquaintance of Kate Garraway.

He also knew Kate’s late husband Derek Draper.

Recent attention followed Kate’s appearance supporting his charity London-to-Paris bike ride. Kate Garraway has not publicly said much about the reported relationship, and her comments at the TRIC Awards were brief.

That appearance sparked fresh interest in her private life. Kate and Liam have both kept their public comments brief.

Derek died in January 2024 after a near four-year battle with Covid and its after-effects.

Since then, Kate has spoken at times about grief, family life and rebuilding after loss.

What Kate and Liam have actually said so far

Last month, Kate addressed the romance at the TRIC Awards. She said: “It’s early days, but it has been a great year.”

Liam also spoke to The Sun in April about their bond. He said: “I’ve known Kate for years and we’ve recently become close.”

He added: “We laugh a lot and really enjoy each other’s company.”

Liam then said: “This may or may not turn into something long-term but there is a definite spark between us and we’re both excited to see what happens.”

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway falls off her chair amid Mr Blobby on-air moment

Kate remains best known to ITV viewers as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, which airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

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