Details on Kaleb Cooper’s wedding have emerged after guests shared fresh glimpses from the Clarkson’s Farm star’s big day with long-term partner Taya.

The Sun reported that Kaleb, 27, married Taya in an intimate Cotswolds ceremony at the weekend. The couple share three children. They had been together for a decade.

Kaleb Cooper and Taya: relationship timeline Kaleb Cooper and Taya had been together for around a decade before marrying.

The couple share three children.

Kaleb announced their engagement in 2022 on Instagram.

He said at the time that getting married was the couple’s “dream” after 10 years together.

Guests later shared images and clips from their Cotswolds wedding ceremony.

Guests posted clips and photos online after the celebration. Their posts showed the first dance, farm-inspired touches and the couple’s arrival in a bright orange McLaren.

Kaleb Cooper got married recently (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Inside Kaleb Cooper wedding

Kaleb’s brother Kieron shared one of the clearest looks inside the day. He posted a photo of the newlyweds smiling at the camera and holding champagne flutes.

Taya’s dress featured subtle blue floral accents. The ribbon around her bouquet matched Kaleb’s tie.

Kieron also shared video of the couple’s first dance. In the clip, Taya looked up at Kaleb as they swayed to Stargazing by Myles Smith.

He wrote: “Congratulations to mr & mrs cooper. Welcome to the family Taya. What a day to remember proud of you brother.”

Other friends and family posted more moments from the wedding. Their uploads showed tables, outdoor details and extra footage from the dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Francis MBE (@benfrancis)

One farm-inspired touch stole the show

The tractor theme fit Kaleb’s public image. He found fame on Clarkson’s Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson.

Who is Kaleb Cooper? Clarkson’s Farm star facts Kaleb Cooper is a farming contractor and television personality.

He became widely known through Clarkson’s Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson.

The series streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaleb is one of the breakout stars associated with the show.

His public image is closely linked with farming, reflected in the tractor-themed details at his wedding.

The hit series streams on Amazon Prime Video. It helped turn Kaleb into one of the show’s breakout stars.

One post showed two tractors set up as an archway in a field. Guests posed beneath them during the Kaleb Cooper wedding celebration.

Gymshark founder Ben Francis also shared photos from the day. He posted a snap of the orange McLaren that Kaleb arrived in.

Ben wrote: “Congratulations my friend @cooper_kaleb & @tayaaaxx. Kaleb, you’ve taught me how to survive outside of the B postcode.

“You will not meet two more wonderful people – wishing you a lifetime of happiness & thank you for being there for us over so many years.”

Another friend, Aaron, also posted a tribute. He wrote: “Mr & Mrs Cooper 4th July 2026.

“Thank you both for letting me be part of such an incredible day. It was an honour to celebrate your love and watch my best mate marry the love of their life.

“Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Here’s to forever!”

Jeremy Clarkson attended Kaleb’s wedding (Credit: Vince Mignott/Shutterstock)

Famous guests added another talking point

The guest list included Jeremy Clarkson and former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall. According to reports, Jeremy laid on an unlimited supply of his own Hawkstone beer and cider.

Kaleb later shared his own message on Instagram after the ceremony. He wrote: “Such an amazing day yesterday celebrating our wedding!

“We both had the most amazing day! Mr and Mrs Cooper.”

Kaleb Cooper’s wedding had been a long time coming. The TV star proposed to Taya in 2022. He previously said it was the couple’s “dream” to marry after 10 years together.

Read more: ‘It’s been a bit of a year’: The future of Clarkson’s Farm revealed after Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

At the time, he announced the engagement on Instagram. He wrote: “She said yes! 2022 has been an amazing year.

“This definitely tops it off. I honestly can’t wait for 2023 and all the following years after that. Taya you’re my best friend as well as the love of my life. Was a long wait for this (six and a half years).”