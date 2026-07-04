Reality TV star Gemma Collins influenced her followers to have confidence as she enjoyed the Italian sun in a bright swimsuit.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant is no stranger to posing in swimwear, having left her fans “obsessed” a few months ago after she stunned in a strapless bright pink swimsuit.

However, for her latest social media upload, Gemma opted for another look that didn’t go unnoticed by her 2.3 million followers.

Gemma showed off a stunning bright blue swimsuit while in Italy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins wows in a bright blue swimsuit

In an Instagram post shared today (July 4), the GC was captured in a video wearing a low-cut bright blue swimsuit with short sleeves.

She teamed the look with a matching tie-up skirt and sported her long signature blonde hair down while accessorizing with a headscarf.

Gemma was filmed on a boat in the sea as she expressed her love for Italy. She unwrapped her skirt to show off her swimsuit and did a twirl for her followers to see.

Confident in her own skin, Gemma urged others to feel the same, expressing: “Girls, if you’re going on holiday this year, show the stuff, you know? Just be who you are! Live the Dolce Vita life, GC style!”

“DOLCE VITA @bluediamondcruise NO FILTERS not even Paris ! Just CONFIDENCE,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

‘I need that swimsuit immediately!’

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Gemma, many of whom wanted to know where her swimsuit was from.

“Love that swimsuit Gemma. Where’s it from plz?” one user wrote.

“Swimsuit is gorgeous. Where is it from pls x,” another person shared.

“Gemma, where is that costume from! Stunning,” a third remarked.

“Holy god, I need that swimwear immediately!!!!!” a fourth insisted.

Meanwhile, others wrote: “I loveeee seeing people dress for their environment, this is Italy all over, love it!”

Another expressed: “Love your look! You look great.”

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