‘It’s been a bit of a year’: The future of Clarkson’s Farm revealed after Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Clarkson’s Farm fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Jeremy Clarkson has officially confirmed the hit series will return for a sixth season.

The TV favourite, 66, shared the exciting update on Instagram while strolling past a tractor on Diddly Squat Farm.

The announcement comes after series 5 ended with viewers fearing for Jeremy’s future, both on and off screen.

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed the future of Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Prime Video)

The final episodes saw Jeremy reveal he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, leaving many wondering whether Clarkson’s Farm would continue.

Jeremy finished his latest run in a hospital bed after experiencing complications linked to treatment.

During the series, he told co stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland that doctors had diagnosed him with an aggressive form of cancer. He even joked that he might not return if things did not go to plan.

Is Clarkson’s Farm returning for series 6?

Jeremy confirmed the news in a video shared on Prime Video’s Instagram page.

Appearing from around a corner, he told viewers: “So, it’s been a bit of a year. But I’m delighted to tell you that season 6 of Clarkson’s Farm is currently being filmed. It’s in production.

“And that’s particularly good news for me because… well, if you know you know. And if you don’t know, you need to watch season 5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk)

Based on the show’s production schedule, it is expected that series 6 will arrive on Prime Video in 2027.

Fans were quick to celebrate the announcement in the comments section.

One wrote: “Happiest news ever.”

Another said: “The best news, take it easy x.”

A third added: “Tremendous news Jeremy.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “Great news, glad to see you’re looking well! It’s a shame we have to wait so long to watch season 6 though!”

When was Jeremy Clarkson diagnosed with cancer?

Jeremy revealed his cancer diagnosis during the penultimate episode of Clarkson’s Farm series 5.

Speaking to Kaleb and Charlie, he explained that he had learned of the diagnosis in May. Based on the filming timeline, this would have been May 2025.

Jeremy told them: “I’ve got cancer.”

A stunned Kaleb replied: “No, you haven’t? Where?”

Jeremy answered: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.”

Jeremy ended series 5 lying in a hospital bed (Credit: Prime Video)

He reminded them about a medical appointment he attended in May and explained: “I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive. But it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know.

“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”

The series ended with Jeremy lying in a hospital bed beneath a sign that read ‘nil by mouth’.

Speaking directly to viewers, he said: “What I wanted to say was, if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six. And if it isn’t, I won’t!”

Thankfully for Clarkson’s Farm fans, season 6 is already underway and Jeremy will be back on screen when the series returns.

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