‘I’ll be fine’: Jeremy Clarkson puts on a brave face as he reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” cancer, with the shocking news unfolding in the emotional final episodes of Clarkson’s Farm.

The TV star, 66, opens up about his health battle during the closing moments of series 5.

He tells close colleagues Kaleb and Charlie that he received the diagnosis after undergoing a biopsy earlier this year.

The scenes leave both men visibly stunned as Jeremy admits he is now facing treatment in the middle of one of the busiest periods on the farm.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer in Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Prime Video)

The former Top Gear presenter explains he had hoped to get the harvest completed before beginning treatment.

However, the timing means the two will overlap.

As Kaleb and Charlie urge him to focus on his health, Jeremy becomes emotional while discussing what lies ahead.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals cancer diagnosis in Clarkson’s Farm

Fans watching the final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm series 5 will see Jeremy make the heartbreaking admission.

Sitting down with Kaleb and Charlie, he tells them: “I’ve got cancer.”

A shocked Kaleb immediately responds: “No, you haven’t? Where?”

Jeremy replies: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.”

Explaining more, he reminds them that he underwent a medical examination earlier in the year.

“I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive. But it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know,” Jeremy says.

“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”

Jeremy’s voice begins to crack as he speaks, while Kaleb appears emotional listening to the news.

“Look after yourself,” Kaleb tells him.

Jeremy assures his colleagues he is taking the situation seriously and reveals he is due to undergo an operation within two weeks.

Charlie then wishes him a “very, very speedy recovery”, while Jeremy insists: “I’ll be fine.”

Jeremy ends series 5 lying in a hospital bed (Credit: Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson ‘ends season 5 in hospital bed’

The final moments of Clarkson’s Farm series 5 take an even more dramatic turn.

Viewers see an ambulance racing towards the farm with lights flashing before the episode cuts to Jeremy lying in a hospital bed.

A sign above his head reads ‘Nil By Mouth’ as he updates viewers on his condition.

“We started season 5 with me in a hospital bed and we ended season 5 with me back in a hospital bed,” he says.

“Some of treatment’s gone a bit… awry shall we say.

“I’m going to be here for a little while. I’m nil by mouth. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Despite the uncertainty, Jeremy still manages to end the series on a typically darkly humorous note.

“What I wanted to say was, if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six. And if it isn’t, I won’t!”

He then waves goodbye to viewers and adds: “Take care everyone.”

The episode closes with a montage of highlights from the series set to Eric Idle’s Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

The final shot shows Kaleb holding his newborn son Ashton, who arrived after filming had wrapped.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jeremy.

Read more: Kelvin and Liz Fletcher react as the future of their reality TV show Fletchers’ Family Farm is revealed

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