Jeremy Clarkson’s cancer diagnosis has become one of the biggest talking points among TV viewers this week.

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis used the news to share an important health message with the public.

The former Top Gear star revealed his “aggressive” cancer diagnosis on the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. While reassuring those around him that it had been caught early, the emotional admission has sparked widespread discussion.

Jeremy tells co-stars and colleagues Kaleb and Charlie that he has prostate cancer in the finale episodes of the Prime Video series.

TV star Jeremy Clarkson has shared his cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson shares cancer diagnosis

On Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy, 66, says: “I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive. But it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know.

“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”

Charlie wishes Jeremy a “very, very speedy recovery”. Jeremy assures him he “will be fine”.

Jeremy Clarkson cancer news sparks discussion on Good Morning Britain

During Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Susanna and Martin addressed Jeremy’s revelation. They also reflected on the impact of his diagnosis.

The presenters highlighted the broadcaster’s comments after the latest episodes of Clarkson’s Farm aired.

Susanna told viewers: “Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has been treated for cancer in emotional scenes shown on the latest instalment of the reality series, Clarkson’s Farm.

“The veteran broadcaster says he knew of his diagnosis back in May last year, saying it was aggressive but caught early.”

Martin continued: “The TV star had teased that the latest episodes would be sombre on social media. It is the first time the diagnosis has been made public.”

Susanna later added: “We send our best wishes to Jeremy Clarkson.”

Martin and Susanna spoke about Jeremy’s cancer diagnosis on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Susanna and Martin share advice with Good Morning Britain viewers

Jeremy’s health update quickly led to a wider conversation on the programme. The presenters stressed the importance of seeking medical advice when concerns arise.

Susanna told viewers earlier on GMB: “We send our best wishes to Jeremy Clarkson.

“As we’ve been discussing, a thousand people are diagnosed with cancer every day here in the UK. The reaction’s always one of shock, and then the message is, if you catch it early, it can be very treatable.”

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Martin continued: “In most cases, the earlier you catch it, the better. Which is why we should be taking this opportunity to reflect [on] what clinicians say, ‘If you have any worries, if you have any concerns, you should be checking yourself and go and seek medical help.’

“Don’t think it’s nothing. It might be something and [you] should have it checked and [you] should have the peace of mind in knowing it’s nothing.”

The discussion served as a reminder of the message both presenters were keen to underline. While Jeremy has said his cancer was caught early, Susanna and Martin encouraged viewers not to ignore concerns about their health.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am.

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