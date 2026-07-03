Adele makes rare comments about 13-year-old son as she reveals surprising shared passion

Singing superstar Adele shared rare comments about her 13-year-old son Angelo in a new interview and how their bond centres on karting and Formula 1.

Adele opened up in a new YouTube video McLaren Racing shared on Friday (July 3). In the clip, she said Angelo has been “really into karting and things like that.”

She said he first brought it up a couple of years ago, and Adele decided to support the interest right away.

“He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago and I was like, ‘Alright,'” she said. “I don’t know many teenagers now that have an actual passion. So I’m really trying to encourage it.”

Adele shares her son with her ex-husband Simon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adele opens up about her bond with son Angelo

That early curiosity did not stay small. Adele said Angelo’s love of racing soon pulled her in too.

She said she has now become “obsessed” after watching how much he loves karting and Formula 1. What started as his hobby became something they now share.

“When your kid has an interest, you have to get into it,” the Grammy winner argued. “And more importantly, I think you have to be interested in it. I don’t think I ever expected to bond with my soon-to-be 14- year-old son about something so passionate where we argue about drivers.

But it’s fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Those comments stand out because Adele rarely speaks in detail about Angelo as she usually keeps her family life private.

‘I just find it fascinating’

Adele said Angelo’s interest opened a world she had barely noticed before. She described Formula 1 as a huge community that surprised her.

She said F1 exposed her to “an entire universe exists [where] millions of people are into something and you don’t know about it.”

Adele’s son update also paints a fun picture of life at home in Los Angeles. Adele said race days now bring friends to her house before sunrise.

Who is Adele’s son Angelo? Angelo Adkins was born in October 2012. He is Adele’s only child. Adele shares Angelo with Simon Konecki, her former husband. Adele has generally kept Angelo out of the spotlight and has spoken only occasionally about her life as a parent. Full name: Angelo Adkins

Birth month and year: October 2012

Parents: Adele and Simon Konecki

“F1 kind of feels like a weird, secret club. I have my friends who are my age coming over at like 6 a.m. to watch races,” she said.

“I make a massive chili and we’re all sitting there, I just find it fascinating.”

Angelo was born in October 2012. Adele shares him with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

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