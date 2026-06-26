Kate Garraway toppled off her chair thanks to Mr Blobby on Good Morning Britain today.

The incident happened on Friday’s show. Kate joined Richard Arnold and Ranvir Singh as Mr Blobby arrived on set.

The pink and yellow character first appeared on Noel’s House Party in 1992. He came on GMB because one of his costumes is heading to auction.

Who is Mr Blobby? A quick guide to the 90s TV character behind the GMB chaos Mr Blobby is a pink-and-yellow character best known from Noel’s House Party, where he first appeared in 1992. He became a major part of 1990s British TV culture, known for slapstick entrances, chaotic studio moments and his trademark “Blobby” speech. First appeared on Noel’s House Party in 1992

Became associated with surprise appearances and physical comedy

Remains a recognisable figure in British pop culture nostalgia

The GMB appearance was linked to one of the costumes going to auction

Richard told viewers the outfit is expected to fetch up to £5,000. He then introduced the unpredictable guest.

Mr Blobby accidentally knocked Kate Garraway off her chair on GMB! (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway Mr Blobby chaos started with one wobble

Mr Blobby waddled on stage and instantly fell over. Richard reacted at once and shouted: “Health and safety!”

The chaos kept building. Speaking in his trademark Blobby language, he sat on Richard’s lap.

He then moved over to Kate and toppled forward again. This time, he brought Kate down with him.

Kate laughed through the tumble and stayed in good spirits. She told him: “Don’t worry… Lean on me, I’m a bit of a Blobby myself.”

Ranvir watched the scene with her head in her hands. The set quickly descended into carnage.

Kate struggled to get back up (Credit: ITV)

Viewers could not agree on the bizarre live TV moment

The moment amused a few viewers at home. Several shared their reactions online soon after the segment aired.

One person wrote on X: “You just made my morning with Mr Blobby.”

However, someone else said: “Does anybody find Mr Blobby funny??? He is the most annoying thing EVER.”

Before the fall, Richard shared more details about the sale. He said: “It’s one of three Blobbys and was mainly used at the Somerset theme park Blobbyland, where I always feel at home. But what does he think of his birthday suit being sold?”

Auctioneer Andy Stowe later told the BBC: “This is the very costume that brought Blobby-mania to millions of people. If you ever saw footage of Mr Blobby wreaking havoc outside the studio, it was in this very costume.”

He added: “It’s not just a costume, it’s a piece of pure British comedy history. An absolute once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of pure 90s nostalgia.

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“Love him or loathe him, you cannot ignore him. Mr Blobby is a national phenomenon, and this costume is the holy grail for anyone who grew up rushing to the TV on a Saturday night.”

The bid will take place in Bristol on June 29.

Good Morning Britain returns on Monday, June 29 at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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