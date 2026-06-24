Kate Garraway was asked about her reported boyfriend at the TRIC Awards after the Good Morning Britain star arrived alone in London.

She gave a simple reason on the red carpet. She told The Sun: “I didn’t get a plus one so I couldn’t bring anyone.”

That brief answer addressed fresh interest in her reported relationship with broadcast journalist Liam Halligan, 56.

When reporters asked how the relationship was going, Kate kept it short. She said: “I can’t [say] thank you.”

The Sun previously reported that Kate, 59, and Liam have grown close in recent months.

Last month, photographers pictured Kate cuddling up to Liam. She supported his 300km London to Paris charity tandem bike ride.

Liam also knew Kate’s late husband Derek Draper. The Sun reported that Liam was a friend of Derek, who died from Covid complications in 2024.

Kate Garraway attended the TRIC Awards on Tuesday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Why Kate Garraway didn’t attend TRIC Awards with reported boyfriend

Kate’s red carpet explanation left little room for mystery. She said the event gave her no plus one.

She did not hint at a secret plan. She simply explained why she attended on her own.

That comment followed weeks of speculation around Liam. The Sun had already linked the pair after their public appearance at the charity ride.

Who is Liam Halligan? Background on the man linked to Kate Garraway Liam Halligan is a broadcaster, journalist and economist who has been linked in reports about Kate Garraway. He is known for work in journalism and broadcasting.

Reports have described him as a long-time acquaintance of Kate Garraway.

He also knew Kate’s late husband Derek Draper.

Recent attention followed Kate’s appearance supporting his charity London-to-Paris bike ride. Kate Garraway has not publicly said much about the reported relationship, and her comments at the TRIC Awards were brief.

The paper also cited a friend who said the romance remained new. The source said: “It’s still very early days for them as a couple, but they are fitting into each other’s lives well and spending lots of time together.

“They are really happy at the moment, but aren’t rushing anything. Kate knew her appearance at Liam’s charity bike ride would attract attention, but she was keen to raise awareness for the charities.

“Kate is finding her way out of a tough period and has known Liam for over 20 years, so feels familiar and safe with him.”

Ranvir and Kate came under fire for their GMB interview with Jermaine (Credit: ITV)

Another red carpet question quickly turned to Jermaine Jenas

Kate also faced questions about her recent Good Morning Britain interview with Jermaine Jenas.

During that ITV interview, Jermaine told Kate and co-host Ranvir Singh that he had “lost everything” after losing his roles on Match of the Day and The One Show over allegations of “inappropriate texts”.

Jermaine later claimed on Instagram that the interview “felt like a trap”.

Kate pushed back on that criticism at the TRIC Awards. She told The Sun: “I think he wanted to talk about his experiences didn’t he? You just want to make sure you’re asking the questions that were in people’s minds. He was fine with me after. It’s hard isn’t it because he has tried to own what happened but also there will still be people who still have a lot of questions. So you have to put those questions to him.”

Read more: Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about late husband Derek on Father’s Day

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