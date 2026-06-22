Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about late husband Derek on Father’s Day

Kate Garraway made a sad confession about her late husband Derek Draper on Father’s Day.

Derek, who is father to Darcy and Billy, sadly passed away back in January 2024. He was 56 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate Garraway’s sad confession about late husband Derek Draper

Taking to her Instagram, Kate shared a snap of herself and her father to celebrate Father’s Day.

“My wonderful Dad- #fathersday has been a bittersweet one for us over the last few years. So grateful I still have my Dad (and Darcey & Bill have Papa) and get to have a walk in the sunshine with him still today,” she wrote.

“But also thinking of the Dad that isn’t here who we miss so much – maybe you are feeling something similar too. Being a Dad was Derek’s favourite thing and I will always be sad he was robbed of more time to see D & B grow up and flourish but we treasure the time we had and keep the memories alive.”

Kate’s husband Derek died in 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate supported by fans

Kate’s caption continued: “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and Dad figures – you are incredible, and we are lucky to have you for however long fate allows.

“Sending love to all those missing theirs and hope the love that was there is still filling your heart xxxx.”

The GMB star’s followers took to the comment section to send their love.

“Sending so much love to you all,” Susanna Reid wrote.

“Loads of love and a huge hug to you all,” Charlotte Hawkins commented.

“Such a lovely message , Kate. You are inspiration to everyone. Hope you have a lovely day with your dear Dad,” another follower wrote.

Kate is reportedly dating a new man (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Sending so much love’

“So true Kate, sending love to you, Darcy and Billy,” another said.

“Lovely picture of you and your Dad, thinking of you, Darcey and Bill x,” a third gushed.

“Loads of love to you guys,” another added.

Last month, it was reported that Kate was dating a new man. The star is reportedly dating a friend of Derek’s, broadcaster Liam.

Speaking to Heat, a source claimed that “everyone thinks it’s so nice to see her smiling again”.

However, they added that Kate has been feeling a bit of “guilt” over the romance.

“Kate can’t help but have pangs of guilt about it, and fear that there are some unkind people out there with opinions about her life. But her support network have done their best to convince Kate to block out the noise and enjoy what she has,” they added.

Read more: Kate Garraway afraid she’ll ‘jinx’ new relationship with ‘lovely’ boyfriend as she admits they haven’t had a ‘proper date’ yet

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