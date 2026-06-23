Kate Garraway’s GMB co-star says she ‘may not have room in her life’ for new romance

Kate Garraway is thought to have found love again and struck up a romance with journalist, Liam Halligan.

But now, her Good Morning Britain co-star Laura Tobin has suggested that Kate may not have “room in her life” for a new relationship.

In January 2024, Kate lost her husband Derek Draper. He died at the age of 56 following his long battle with COVID-19 and its after-effects.

Is Kate Garraway dating again? (Credit: Fred Duval)

Kate Garraway’s new romance

Last month, Kate appeared to confirm her new romance.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, the TV star told the Mirror: “It is lovely. I suppose it is! We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it, I will jinx it. We all love an Irishman don’t we?”

Kate then shared the reason why they haven’t had as many dates as she’d like, is because she’s been “consumed” with caring for her elderly and sick parents.

Now, her GMB co-star Laura has suggested something similar.

Speaking to the Mirror, Laura said of the romance reports: “It was on the front page of a paper a while ago, and we were all like, what? And then they didn’t talk about it, so I want to ask her, but I don’t want to pry. I actually don’t know. It would be lovely if she had somebody.”

She added: “She has two children who are doing all sorts of things, and in the middle of every episode she inevitably will get a call from one of them with something going on at home, so I don’t know if she has room in her life for anything other than work and her children.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Kate for comment.

Laura said she doesn’t know if Kate has “room in her life for anything other than work and her children” (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Kate marks ‘bittersweet’ Father’s Day

Laura’s comments come after Kate marked Father’s Day, paying tribute to her own father as well as her late husband Derek.

She wrote: “My wonderful Dad- #fathersday has been a bittersweet one for us over the last few years.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s ‘guilt’ over new partner following death of husband Derek Draper: ‘It’s not about replacing someone – the grief still exists’

“So grateful I still have my Dad (and Darcey & Bill have Papa) and get to have a walk in the sunshine with him still today. But also thinking of the Dad that isn’t here who we miss so much – maybe you are feeling something similar too.”

Kate added: “Being a Dad was Derek’s favourite thing and I will always be sad he was robbed of more time to see D & B grow up and flourish but we treasure the time we had and keep the memories alive.”

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