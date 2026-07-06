Ed Sheeran’s outfit at Taylor Swift’s wedding has caused some serious chatter. The singer arrived in a bright blue suit, white T-shirt and trainers for his close pal’s big day.

Ed, 35, attended with wife Cherry Seaborn at Madison Square Garden in New York. Cherry wore a long yellow sleeveless gown.

But Ed’s outfit stole the spotlight online. Fans rushed to X and shared brutally honest reactions.

Ed Sheeran’s Taylor Swift wedding look had fans saying the same thing

As Ed headed into the venue, social media lit up (you can see the images here). Some loved the bold choice, but others did not hold back.

One person wrote: “I’d turn him away at the door.”

Another added: “Someone give him a real dress shirt right now. This is so embarrassing.”

A third said: “Dude is a millionaire and couldn’t afford to look good.”

Others zoomed in on his footwear. One fan asked: “What’s up with his shoes?”

Still, not everyone piled on. A few fans defended the Shape of You star and backed his laid-back style.

One supporter called the look “bold”. Another said it was “up to Ed what he wanted to wear” and added that they thought, “Taylor would approve”.

A further fan wrote: “They have been friends for years, Taylor wouldn’t care what Ed is wearing to her wedding.”

All eyes were on Taylor’s wedding over the weekend (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why one blue suit caused such a stir at Taylor’s wedding

Ed and Taylor have shared a long friendship. That history put extra attention on his arrival.

The pair first started collaborating in 2011. They later worked together on Everything Has Changed, End Game and Run.

As reported in The Sun, the wedding drew a huge celebrity crowd. Guests included Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Kravitz, Erin Andrews, Matthew Stafford and Graham Norton.

Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the wedding in a surprise twist and Taylor and Travis skipped the traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen setup.

Instead, family took centre stage. Travis’s brother Jason Kelce served as best man, while Taylor’s brother Austin acted as her man of honour.

Outside the venue, fans later spotted giant purple screens that read “JUST&T MARRIED!” at around 7.30pm. That came roughly an hour after Taylor’s SUV was seen arriving.

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