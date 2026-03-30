Meghan Markle’s father Thomas reveals romance with nurse 35 years his junior: ‘I am enjoying life again’

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared a deeply personal update, revealing he has found love again with a nurse following a difficult period in his life.

At 81, and after a serious health scare, Thomas says he is finally feeling happy once more thanks to a new relationship with a Filipina nurse 35 years his junior.

Thomas has faced major health challenges in recent months. In December, he underwent life-saving surgery in the Philippines, where doctors amputated his left leg below the knee due to a blood clot. The ordeal marked a turning point for him after what he describes as years of feeling low.

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He also remains estranged from his daughter Meghan after their well-documented fallout ahead of and after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle has found love with a nurse 35 years his junior (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Thomas Markle reveals new romance with nurse 35 years his junior

Opening up about the new relationship, Thomas revealed how unexpected this new chapter has been.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years but now I am enjoying life again. After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me.”

His partner, nurse Rio Canedo, 46, reportedly met Thomas while he was recovering from surgery. A mother of two grown children, Rio is said to have been unaware of his background when they first crossed paths in mid-December.

At the time, Thomas had checked into a rehabilitation hospital in Cebu, Philippines, where Rio works, after his surgery. He had relocated to the Philippines with his son, Thomas Markle Jr, in January last year.

Meghan fell out with her father in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas hits back at ‘haters’ over new age gap romance

Thomas has also addressed potential criticism over the 35-year age gap, making it clear he is unfazed by outside opinions.

He said: “I know some people will say hurtful things but I don’t care. I want to talk about this because I never thought I would ever be happy again.”

He added that his experience proves “you’re never too old to find peace and love”.

I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age.

“There’s a lot of negative things going on in the world and if my story can give a little hope to one person then I’m happy,” he continued. “The haters will hate but, to be honest, I don’t give a damn. Life is for living. There’s nothing more important in life than love.”

Thomas explained that he moved to the Philippines in search of a quieter, gentler pace of life, never imagining he would meet Rio or that she would have such a positive impact on him.

He shared that, after years of sadness linked to his estrangement from Meghan, he now feels able to “laugh again” thanks to her support.

Meghan fell out with her father in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry in 2018 (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews)

Thomas’ fallout with daughter Meghan

Meghan, 44, has been estranged from her father since 2018, when their relationship broke down in the lead-up to her royal wedding.

The situation escalated after Thomas posed for paparazzi photos, something he later said was a misguided attempt to improve his image. Days before the ceremony, he suffered two heart attacks and was unable to attend.

Read more: ‘Hope’ Prince Harry has for ‘family reunion’ this summer with Meghan, his kids and King Charles

Instead, Harry’s father King Charles walked Meghan part of the way down the aisle, a gesture Thomas later described as “incredibly kind”.

In the years since, Thomas has made several public attempts to reconnect with his daughter. He has also spoken about wanting to meet Prince Harry and his grandchildren, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

So far, however, a reconciliation has not taken place.

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