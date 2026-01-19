Meghan Markle shares sweet new family clips as Prince Archie’s red hair steals the show

Meghan Markle has given royal fans another glimpse into life at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and it is Archie’s unmistakable red hair that has really set tongues wagging.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a handful of relaxed family moments on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 18), as the Sussexes enjoyed some lowkey quality time together.

One short clip shows six-year-old Archie feeding a rhino, with his red hair well and truly in view, and it did not take long for fans to start commenting.

Meghan shared some family updates on Instagram on Sunday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meghan Markle shares videos of Archie and Lilibet

The first video appears to show four-year-old Lilibet leaning against a kitchen counter, surrounded by groceries.

A clipboard and piece of paper can be seen nearby, complete with a shopping list that included carrots, tomatoes, eggs, chicken and flowers. It looks like little Lili may have been helping her mum with the weekly shop.

In the next clip, Archie is seen feeding a rhino, facing away from the camera as he carefully pushes leaves through a metal fence.

Meghan then rounded things off by sharing a sunny photo of herself feeding a giraffe.

Little Archie was seen feeding a rhino on Meghan’s Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Royal fans gush over Prince Archie’s red hair

While Lilibet’s hair was not visible in the clips, Archie’s certainly was, and fans could not help but comment.

Both Archie and Lilibet have inherited their dad Prince Harry’s red hair, something he has previously said comes from his late mother Princess Diana’s side of the family.

Prince Archie’s hair colour is such a beautiful hue of red.

One fan wrote on X: “Archie’s hair is reddish-brown. Time passes. He has grown up.”

Another added: “How wonderful and what gorgeous shade [of] hair on Archie.”

A third echoed the sentiment, saying: “Prince Archie’s hair colour is such a beautiful hue of red.”

Meanwhile, someone else simply commented: “Prince Archie has beautiful hair.”

Meghan and Harry don’t show their children’s faces (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Meghan and Harry don’t show their children’s faces on social media

Since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the US, Harry, 41, and Meghan have worked hard to keep their children out of the public eye.

They have also made a conscious decision not to show Archie and Lilibet’s faces online. Over the years, the couple have become vocal advocates for online safety. They have repeatedly warned about the risks associated with social media.

Read more: Prince Harry’s friends promised to ‘physically stop’ him from tattoo in Vegas

Prince Harry recently spoke about his concerns around sharing images of children online.

Speaking on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast in October, he said: “The reality is from what I have learnt, what I have seen, what I have heard and experienced, especially through the Parents Network. You should be really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online. Especially now.

“With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don’t know where it’s going to go. You don’t know how it’s going to be used.”

Do you agree with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.