Chloe Madeley has shared a sunny family update from Nice after holidaying with her ex-husband James Haskell and their daughter Bodhi.

The former couple separated in 2023 after five years of marriage. However, they pledged to put their daughter first and maintain a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Now Chloe, 39, has posted pictures from their French getaway on Instagram. The snaps included James, 41, spending time with four-year-old Bodhi on the same trip.

In one picture Chloe shared, James carried his daughter on his shoulders. Another showed the father and daughter standing together on rocks.

Chloe also shared a quotation attributed to F Scott Fitzgerald in her caption. The passage included the line: “I’m happier than I’ve been for years.”

It also described the rare feeling that “everything in one’s life seems to be going well” while staying in a villa on the Riviera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s co-parenting friendship

The holiday comes after both Chloe and James spoke openly about the work involved in moving beyond their marriage.

They married in 2018, welcomed Bodhi in 2022 and announced their separation in 2023.

Speaking on the No Parental Guidance podcast, Chloe described the end of the relationship as extremely difficult. However, she said they continued to co-parent respectfully through that period.

She explained: “We’ve managed to come out the other side, very surprisingly to me more than anyone, having formed a completely new bond and new relationship and a new friendship.”

Chloe also said she did not want Bodhi to witness arguments between her parents. She explained that the growing difficulty of shielding their young daughter from conflict contributed to her decision to leave the marriage.

The latest holiday pictures appear to reflect the friendship Chloe described. Both parents feature in the family memories, with Bodhi at the heart of the trip.

James and Chloe split in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Haskell admits regrets over marriage to Chloe

James has also reflected on his part in the breakdown of the relationship.

During an appearance on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, the former rugby player discussed balancing family life with his demanding work schedule. He said he remained a workaholic after retiring from rugby in 2019 and began building a career as a DJ.

James admitted that he made 12 trips to Ibiza during one year shortly after Chloe had given birth.

He said: “And should I have done all them? No. Should I have been around more?”

James added that people can look back at previous relationships and recognise moments they should have handled differently. However, he stressed that his travel schedule represented only one part of the couple’s problems.

He also said his priorities have changed since the separation. James now makes sure that he sets aside time for Bodhi as well as other people in his life.

For Chloe and James, the holiday in Nice marks another step in the new family dynamic they have discussed publicly. Their marriage may have ended, but their latest pictures show them continuing to share important moments with their daughter.

Read more: The real reason Celebs Go Dating star James Haskell divorced Chloe Madeley and the eye-watering amount he spent to keep his ‘body functioning’

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