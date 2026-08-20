Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK and he could find the door open with his father King Charles. However, repairing his relationship with Prince William may prove far more difficult, according to a royal photographer.

The reported plan for Harry and Meghan to move back to Britain with Archie and Lilibet has put royal reconciliation back in the spotlight. A commentator writing for The Sun believes any family relocation would carry Charles’ blessing.

Harry has already made his wish to end the dispute clear. In a BBC interview last year, he said: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

Now, royal photographer Arthur Edwards said he believed Harry meant those words and viewed them as an appeal to his father.

Harry’s comments came after years of the Sussexes hitting out at his family.

The Prince of Wales may not be ready to forgive the Sussexes following their criticism of his wife Catherine (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Could King Charles welcome Prince Harry back?

Edwards mentioned Harry and Meghan’s recent royal family meeting at Highgrove last month. Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly spent time there with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

In the writer’s view, seeing his grandchildren could encourage Charles to pursue a private family reconciliation. He also argued that this time together would carry extra significance while the king continues his cancer treatment.

However, Harry’s past remarks about Camilla could complicate that process. In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex called his stepmother “the villain” and “dangerous”. He also alleged that she sacrificed him on her “personal PR altar” and leaked private conversations.

The commentator nevertheless suggested Camilla could support the king’s decision if Charles offered Harry another chance. That remains the writer’s assessment rather than a confirmed palace position.

Why Prince William may struggle to forgive Harry

The more formidable obstacle, according to the columnist, is William. He argued that Harry and Meghan’s past public comments about Catherine caused lasting hurt and could make forgiveness difficult for the Prince of Wales.

He wrote: “But while His Majesty may welcome back Harry and Meghan, I am not convinced brother Prince William will be so forgiving. It would take a great act of forgiveness and I’m not sure Wills is ready to do that.

“William loves his wife and the hurt she has endured from both Harry and Meghan was totally undeserved.”

The assessment comes from the commentator, not William himself. Even so, it highlights the two separate relationships at the heart of the royal rift. Progress between father and son would not automatically repair the bond between the brothers.

Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK after six years of living in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What could a UK return mean for Harry and Meghan?

According to reports, the Sussex family could live in private accommodation in Britain. It also suggested Archie and Lilibet could receive a British education.

In his piece, Edwards noted Harry’s continued involvement with WellChild, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Invictus Games in the UK. He personally hoped the duke might eventually undertake some form of royal duty again, although he presented that as a possibility rather than an agreed plan.

Read more: Prince Harry’s plans for UK return ‘revealed’ following King Charles meeting: ‘He loves seeing his family’

Harry’s own BBC comments remain the clearest public sign that he wants reconciliation. Whether Charles extends a lasting welcome, and whether William ever feels able to forgive, remain much harder questions.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

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