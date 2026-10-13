Great British Bake Off 2026 star Nikki was forced to leave the tent during Bread Week following the tragic death of her mum, Joyce.

Nikki had just finished her Signature Challenge bake when she suddenly disappeared from the tent.

With Nikki unable to present her garlic bread herself, host Alison Hammond stepped in to take her dish to judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki had to abandon Bread Week due to a ‘family reasons’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Nikki was still missing when the remaining 2026 bakers took on the Technical Challenge.

And as the contestants reached the Showstopper, she had yet to return.

The heartbreaking reason for Nikki’s sudden departure was revealed at the end of the episode, when a tribute confirmed that her mum had died.

After the credits rolled, a photo of Nikki with her mum appeared alongside a message reading: “With deepest condolences to Nikki and her family following the loss of her mum Joyce.”

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki leaves tent during Bread Week

Nikki started the garlic bread Signature Challenge with the other eight contestants, working on her Cheesy Pesto Tear and Share Garlic Bread.

However, when the time was up, Nikki was nowhere to be seen.

Alison explained her absence to Paul and Nigella, saying: “Now unfortunately, the lovely Nikki had to go home due to family reasons. So I’m going to step in.”

The presenter then handed over Nikki’s plate for the judges to sample.

Nigella was impressed by its appearance, remarking: “It looks gorgeous.”

Paul also praised the flavour and bake, saying: “The garlic is really good. I like the flavour. It’s baked well.It just needs to be more open and proved but it’s baked well.”

Alison replied: “She’ll be pleased.”

Next up was the Technical Challenge, with the bakers tasked with making eight flatbreads filled with roasted grapes and blue cheese.

Nikki was absent for that challenge, too, and didn’t return in time for the Bread Week Showstopper.

Alison Hammond had to present Nikki’s garlic bread to the judges (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Nikki be back on The Great British Bake Off?

Before the Showstopper Challenge began, Alison and co-host Noel Fielding discussed Nikki’s absence with Paul and Nigella.

Alison asked the judges: “To have Nikki go.. It’s a shame she’s not going to be here for the Showstopper. How does that change things?”

Paul said the team would like to see Nikki return, explaining: “We’d like to see Nikki come back so we need to give her some space. But I think at least one person will be leaving today anyway.

“If Yannis does a raw dough, that’s three out of three. Molly is at risk again.”

Nikki had urged fans on social media to tune in for Bread Week before the episode aired. However, she hadn’t shared the sad news about her mum Joyce.

GBBO bosses confirmed Nikki’s mum Joyce had tragically died (Credit: Channel 4)

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2026?

Bread Week was a struggle for several contestants, with Gabe and Yannis both serving raw dough in the Signature Challenge.

The Technical proved even worse, as every baker produced raw flatbreads. Yannis’ effort was particularly poor.

Paul was left so unimpressed that he branded the bakers’ efforts the “worst” Technical he had encountered in his 17 years on the show.

For the final challenge, the eight remaining contestants had to create a display of enriched breads built around a celebration. Each bake needed a large centrepiece surrounded by several smaller breads.

Molly and Yannis were among those in danger of leaving the tent.

Molly has left The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Molly created an autumnal Harvest Basket from bread, complete with smaller bakes featuring pumpkin flavours. But the judges found her breads too dry and described the flavour as “slightly odd and sour”.

Yannis, meanwhile, presented a Viennese Winter Market. Paul criticised him for over-baking his brioche structure. Although he enjoyed the flavour, he also found the bread too dry.

Despite Nikki’s unexpected departure, Paul made it clear that another contestant would still have to go, concluding: “I think with the standard, someone has to go as well.”

Molly was ultimately sent home from The Great British Bake Off, while Tom claimed Star Baker for the second time this series.

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