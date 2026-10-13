Strictly’s Delta Goodrem issued blow by fans as they predict her future on show amid her rib injury

Strictly Come Dancing fans have already made their predictions for Delta Goodrem’s future on the show, as the singer faces an uncertain return following her rib injury.

Delta, 41, has been granted a ‘bye’ for this weekend’s Icons Week after suffering a painful rib injury during training.

The decision means she can automatically progress to Week 5, provided medical staff confirm she is fit enough to dance again.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have predicted Delta Goodrem’s future on the show mid her injury (Credit: BBC)

However, while Delta’s place in the competition could be safe for now, fans are already debating whether she has what it takes to lift the Glitterball Trophy. And their predictions aren’t exactly encouraging.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Delta Goodrem given ballroom ‘bye’

Delta’s injury was confirmed during Monday night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two. The BBC Two spin-off revealed that she would miss Saturday’s live show, giving her and professional partner Kai Widdrington a week off the dancefloor.

The singer shared her disappointment in a statement to fans, admitting she had been enjoying every moment of the competition.

“I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday nigh.

“I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon.”

Reports have since claimed that the Lost Without You hitmaker went to A&E on Sunday morning before spending “most of Monday” back at the hospital.

Even if Delta makes a full recovery, however, some viewers aren’t convinced she will win the series.

The singer and Kai topped the Strictly Leaderboard last weekend, despite her injury.

Delta has said she has no previous experience of Latin or ballroom dancing, although she attended dance classes as a child.

She also has plenty of performance experience. Alongside her successful pop career, Delta starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats during its Australia and New Zealand tour in 2016.

But Strictly viewers often favour contestants who have less experience and improve throughout the competition. The so called ‘journey’ contestants can prove particularly popular with the public.

Strictly fans predict Delta Goodrem’s future on the show

Fans have been weighing up Delta’s chances following news of her injury. While many expect her to make it through to the later stages, several believe she will fall short of winning the Glitterball.

One viewer shared their prediction on Reddit. They wrote: “Delta would’ve got through this week anyway, we’re just not seeing her dance. I don’t think she will win, she will get through to the final even if she gets to a dance off, then she will lose to someone more popular with the audience.”

Another agreed, saying: “I don’t think she is a front runner. She’ll get to the final (injury permitting) but only because the judges will put her there. But she won’t be popular enough with the public to win. There’s at least one like her every year.”

A third viewer predicted that Delta could make it to the final if she recovers, but believed the audience would be more likely to back a contestant who improves over time.

“If she returns she’ll make the final I’m sure but I don’t think she’s winning. Voters are more likely to vote for a journey contestant. Someone starting off ok and getting better, or someone like Bill Bailey who is way better than anyone expected.”

Another fan was more optimistic about her chances of reaching the final, while remaining unsure about her winning prospects.

“If she returns, I think she can make the final. I’m less hopeful of her winning, although I’d be happy if she did.”

So, will Delta prove the doubters wrong if she returns to the dancefloor? Or will the public favour a different contestant when it comes to the final vote?

Strictly Come Dancing: Icons Week starts at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Read more: Morning Live’s Nick Stapleton in awkward exchange with TV’s Dr Xand after appearing on show ill