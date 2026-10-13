Morning Live fans have questioned why Nick Stapleton turned up for work after he appeared on the BBC show looking visibly unwell.

The 41-year-old regularly features on the programme, helping viewers protect themselves from scams and fraud.

However, Nick’s appearance on Monday (October 12, 2026) raised eyebrows after he admitted he was struggling.

Viewers were soon asking why he was in the studio rather than resting at home.

Morning Live viewers were shocked to see Nick Stapleton on the show while unwell (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live’s Nick Stapleton appears on BBC show unwell

Nick joined the Morning Live guest panel on Monday, prompting presenter Holly Hamilton to check how he was feeling.

“You okay, you alright?” she asked.

Nick replied: “Just about, yeah.”

Holly then told viewers: “Nick’s got a bit of a sniffle.”

Her co-host Gethin Jones jokingly dubbed him ‘Sniffle Stapleton’ before praising him for coming into work.

“You’re a warrior coming into work, we’re proud of you,” Gethin said.

Nick was sitting beside TV doctor Dr Xand, and suggested that his co-star was the reason he had made the effort to come in.

But Dr Xand was quick to challenge that explanation, reminding him that sick people should stay at home.

“That’s literally what we tell people not to do. If you’re sick, stay at home. But anyway. Good job, Nick,” he said.

Dr Xand then added: “You can’t catch it through the telly, at least…”

Nick had been brought onto the programme to discuss a new phone scam and warn viewers about the risks.

However, his sniffles quickly became a talking point of their own.

‘Why is this allowed?’

Viewers headed to X to question why Nick had appeared in person at the BBC’s Media City studios in Manchester while feeling unwell.

One viewer wrote: “On @morninglive, the scam guy is sitting there with 5 other presenters (one is a Dr). He is full of cold/ flu. Looks shocking. Why is this allowed/ tolerated”

They continued: “The very minimum he could wear a mask. But better still to set a good example and send him home.”

Dr Xand bluntly said people should stay at home if sick (Credit: BBC)

Another viewer questioned why Nick had not appeared remotely, asking: “Where has Zoom gone? Working from home should still be an option.”

A third expressed surprise that a doctor had been part of the discussion, writing: “How could the Dr be part of that? Work before health. It sends the wrong signals.”

Others were equally unimpressed, with one commenting: “Yeah it was shocking.”

Another added: “Nothing responsible is he!!”

However, if Nick did not have a high temperature, his decision to work may have been consistent with NHS guidance on the common cold.

The NHS advises: “If you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to do your normal activities, try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people until you feel better.”

Still, given how much Nick was sniffing, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of his fellow panellists are feeling under the weather by next week.

Thoughts and prayers, everyone!

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