Leah Croucher’s sister Jade asks ‘how much evil is in the world’ as she reveals cruel scams her family were hit by

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare exposes the cruel abuse and shocking scams that targeted Leah’s family while they desperately searched for their missing daughter.

Leah was just 19 when she disappeared on her way to work in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, in February 2019.

Her disappearance sparked a huge police investigation, but the search dragged on for months before turning into years of uncertainty for her loved ones.

Leah Croucher’s older sister Jade reveals the horrific scams and trolling the family received when Leah vanished (Credit: U)

The family’s worst fears were realised in October 2022, when Leah’s remains were discovered in the loft of a stranger’s house. An inquest later concluded that she had been unlawfully killed.

During the agonising years she remained missing, her family faced a barrage of cruel messages, alongside fake ransom demands from people claiming to know where she was.

Now, Leah’s older sister Jade has spoken out about the abuse they endured in U&W’s new crime documentary, The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare.

Leah Croucher’s sister lifts lid on trolling in new crime documentary

Jade appears in The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare alongside her parents, John and Claire, as they reflect on the family’s devastating ordeal.

The documentary also revisits the death of Leah and Jade’s brother, Haydon, who was 24 when he died in 2019, nine months after Leah disappeared.

Haydon struggled to cope with his sister’s disappearance and took his own life. His death was subsequently recorded as suicide.

In the second episode of the two-part U&W series, Jade describes the disturbing messages she received while Leah was missing, including those sent after Haydon’s death.

The family had launched an appeal for information on Facebook in the hope of finding Leah. Instead, it attracted attention from people who exploited their desperation.

Jade recalls waking up to a phone call from someone pretending to be her missing sister.

She tearfully recalls: “I woke up to my phone ringing. Someone was saying, ‘Hey sis, it’s Leah – I can’t believe our brother is dead. I need to come home’.”

Leah’s brother Haydon took his own life (Credit: U)

The messages and calls left Jade terrified. She explains that she had missed FaceTime calls but was too frightened to answer them.

“I had missed FaceTime calls but I was too scared to answer them. I took it to the police and the police enquired. It wasn’t Leah, it was somebody trolling me.

“I think that was the hardest thing I’d ever dealt with. I’d just lost my brother and had messages that implied my sister wanted to come home. And it was never her.

“That is a moment where you think, ‘How much evil is in this world?'”

Leah Croucher documentary reveals fake ransom requests

The family also faced people attempting to profit from their desperation, with fraudsters sending fake ransom demands and threatening Leah.

Jade recalls the chilling messages they received from strangers claiming to have her sister.

“We received ransom messages from people saying they had Leah or knew where she was,” she says. “If we didn’t pay them within a certain amount of time, they said they would do all manor of awful things to her.”

Leah’s mum Claire also remembers the sickening demands, which included a threat to kill her daughter if the family failed to hand over the money.

“They said [to Jade], ‘We have your sister she has served a purpose but now she has contracted a disease and is no good to us. So we will leave her at a medical facility in three days time if you pay £1,800. If you are late, we will cut her throat and you will never find her remains’.”

Claire later discovered that the person behind the message was in Brazil and was simply trying to scam them.

“It was somebody in Brazil trying their luck,” she says.

“Thankfully we had enough faith in the police to deal with it appropriately. But we were warned, ‘It is your their life now’.”

Leah’s parents, John and Claire, were faced with vile and fake ransom requests (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Leah Croucher?

The devastating search for Leah finally came to an end in October 2022, when investigators discovered her remains in the loft of a stranger’s property, less than half a mile from the family home.

An inquest concluded that sex offender Neil Maxwell had unlawfully killed Leah. However, he would never face justice for her death.

Maxwell had worked as a handyman at the property where Leah’s remains were found. He died in April 2019, just two months after she was reported missing, after being found hanged in a bike shed.

When is The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare on?

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare will air on U&W, with both episodes also available to stream for free on U.

The first episode airs at 9pm tonight (Tuesday, October 13, 2026). Viewers can watch the second instalment at the same time tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14.

Each episode runs for 75 minutes.

Steel yourselves, as this will be a difficult watch.

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