New details have emerged about Delta Goodrem’s rib injury on Strictly Come Dancing.

According to The Sun, that the singer attended A&E before returning to hospital the following day after injuring her ribs in rehearsals.

Delta’s rib injury has put a pause on what had been a flying start alongside professional partner Kai Widdrington.

For the past two weeks, the pair had topped the leaderboard before her injury forced her out of this weekend’s show.

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington won’t be dancing this weekend on Strictly due to her injury (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem’s hospital visits after training injury

The 41-year-old Australian singer reportedly injured her ribs during rehearsals last week, but carried on dancing despite the pain.

According to a source speaking to The Sun: “A small injury at the start of last week has quickly deteriorated.”

The source also claimed Delta was in “absolute agony” during her latest performance, despite putting on a smile and getting through the routine. Once filming wrapped, she had planned to head home and rest, but reportedly struggled to sleep.

The insider claimed she was “raced to A&E” on Sunday morning and spent much of Monday back in hospital. Delta was then reported to be recovering at home with support from her husband, musician Matt Copley.

Delta Goodrem hopes to return after resting

Delta has spoken about her disappointment at having to step away from dancing after enjoying her Strictly experience. The former Neighbours actress said her priority would now be recovery, while also thanking fans for their messages of support.

For now, Delta said she plans to cheer on the other contestants from the sidelines rather than taking to the dancefloor herself.

A source claimed that Delta Goodrem’s injury “quickly deteriorated” (Credit: BBC)

What Delta Goodrem’s Strictly bye means for her return

Strictly has confirmed that Delta will sit out this weekend’s show on medical advice, with the programme granting her and Kai a bye. That means the pair can progress to the following week without performing.

However, contestants can receive only one such exemption before they are required to withdraw. Delta therefore needs to recover sufficiently for the next performance if she is to remain in the competition.

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly and Delta for comment.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe faces criticism as audience member reveals major presenting blunders

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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