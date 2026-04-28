Strictly Come Dancing has been rocked by yet another exit — with fan favourite Gorka Marquez confirming he’s leaving after a decade on the show.

The Spanish pro, who joined back in 2016, became a firm viewer favourite over the years, even if the Glitterball Trophy narrowly eluded him. He famously made it to the final with Alexandra Burke, Maisie Smith and Helen Skelton — but never quite took the top spot.

His departure comes hot on the heels of fellow pros Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova and Luba Mushtuk also announcing they were leaving, marking a major shake-up behind the scenes.

Gorka is the fifth Strictly pro to leave this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has left the show

In an Instagram post shared today (April 28), Strictly announced in a statement: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gorka for his exceptional contribution to Strictly Come Dancing over the years. Since joining the show in 2016, Gorka has been a hugely popular member of the professional dancer line-up, known for his passion, charisma and exceptional choreography.”

It continued: “As well as being part of our Strictly family, it’s been heartwarming to see him start his own family during his time with us and that journey reflects the same warmth, commitment and character he has always brought to the show.”

The statement concluded: “We are incredibly grateful for his dedication to the series over the years and are so proud to see him shining in his judging role on Bailando con las Estrellas in Spain. We wish him continued success and happiness in everything that’s to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

‘Now it’s time to take a step back’

Gorka soon followed up with his own emotional message, explaining exactly why now felt like the right moment to walk away.

“After last year’s decision to step down as a full-time professional due to scheduling conflicts between Strictly and Dancing with the Stars Spain, I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing,” he said.

“I will always be incredibly grateful to Strictly and the BBC for everything. Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity—over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.”

Even though he won’t be back later this year, Gorka made it clear he’s not disappearing completely.

He added he still “can’t wait to dance on the Strictly Pro Tour starting this week and continue being part of this incredible family”.

Gorka continued: “Now it’s time to take a step back, enjoy the sidelines… and hopefully hold up a few paddles and give out some tens along the way. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and shared their love throughout this incredible journey.”

He signed off simply with: “Keep dancing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez)

‘Absolutely gutted!’

It didn’t take long for fans to react — and many were clearly devastated by the news.

“Farewell Gorka, I’m going to miss you,” one user wrote.

“Gutted. Strictly just won’t be the same, but I’m so glad I still have the pod to listen to,” another person shared.

“Aw absolutely gutted! Will miss seeing you on the show so much! Look forward to seeing you on the pro tour in Manchester and Brighton! Good luck for the future,” a third remarked.

“Aww Gorka I’m sad you are leaving SCD. My favourite male pro. I wish all the luck in the world in your new adventures,” a fourth said.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two ‘axed’ as hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East ‘leave’ in huge top-to-toe overhaul

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