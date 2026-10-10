Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart vomits in show’s most grim toilet task after issuing warning

Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart was left feeling sick during a gruesome challenge on the BBC show, with the comedian vomiting after being tasked with sorting through jewellery retrieved from a toilet.

The Spirits of the Hut challenge took place during last night’s episode (October 9), with contestants having to handle jewellery recovered from a loo filled with poo.

Miranda, 53, was sorting through the items when the unpleasant task became too much for her, leaving her retching before she was eventually sick.

Miranda vomited during last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart struggles with grim toilet challenge

Sebastian Croft, 24, was given the unpleasant job of retrieving the jewellery from the poo-filled toilet before the other contestants took over to sort through the recovered items.

However, the second part of the challenge proved just as difficult for the celebrities, with several struggling to stomach the task.

EastEnders actor Ross Kemp attempted to calm everyone down, telling the group: “Guys, it’s a little bit of poo. It’s not going to kill you.”

Miranda, however, was struggling to keep her composure as she admitted: “I’m properly retching. I think I might be sick.”

The comedian was unable to hold it in and ended up vomiting into the very same toilet Sebastian had been searching through.

Miranda continued with the task afterwards (Credit: BBC)

Bella Ramsey murdered on Celebrity Traitors

The episode also saw the Traitors decide on their next victim, with Maya Jama discussing Bella Ramsey’s position in the game alongside her fellow Traitors.

Maya identified Bella as their biggest threat and wanted to break up the group forming around them.

The decision ultimately led to Bella, 25, receiving a murder letter, bringing their time on the show to an end without a banishment vote.

Reflecting on their exit, Bella admitted they understood why the Traitors had chosen them.

“I think they were right to murder me, because I would have maybe figured it out,” they said.

Despite being eliminated, Bella remained hopeful that the Faithfuls would emerge victorious, revealing they had become very attached to the remaining contestants.

Hannah Fry faces suspicion as Julie Hesmondhalgh is banished

Elsewhere in the episode, Miranda’s suspicions about fellow contestant Hannah Fry continued to grow.

The comedian believed Hannah may have slipped a clue into a speech without making it obvious to the rest of the group. Miranda warned the others to be careful about trusting her and advised them to keep their cards close to their chests.

She also reminded the contestants not to underestimate the intelligence of their opponents.

Hannah wasn’t the only player facing suspicion, however. Joanne McNally led the charge against Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, accusing her of being a Traitor.

Julie was subsequently banished, but Joanne’s suspicions proved misplaced. The vote saw the group lose another Faithful rather than successfully expose one of the Traitors.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt leaves viewers ‘crying’ with laughter following ‘Freddie shower moment’

Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One next Thursday at 8pm.

What do you think of this story? Did you watch last night’s show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.