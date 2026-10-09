Strictly Come Dancing professionals to go head-to-head in ultimate dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing‘s professional dancers are preparing to go head-to-head in a spectacular Ballroom Vs Latin showdown this weekend, and we have a first look.

The pros will battle it out in their latest group routine, with Anton Du Beke captaining Team Ballroom and Shirley Ballas leading Team Latin.

The Strictly professionals are going head-to-head in a Ballroom Vs Latin dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood will referee the action, with Neil Jones joining him as his assistant.

The routine will feature during Sunday’s Strictly: The Results show. But first, here’s a sneak peek at what viewers can expect.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ballroom Vs Latin dance-off

Team Ballroom and Team Latin will be split into couples for the dance-off.

The Ballroom ladies will wear matching floaty orange skirts with bright pink high-necked tops. Their male partners will sport traditional tuxedos.

Team Latin, meanwhile, will bring the flamenco look in the same colours, complete with polka dots. There will also be plenty of open shirts among the men, with a few bare chests on show!

The sneak peek pictures look almost like scenes from West Side Story, with both teams appearing ready to tussle as they face off.

Keeping order will be referees Craig and Neil. Both will wear black and white striped T-shirts, complete with whistles around their necks and red and yellow cards in their pockets.

Is this a football match or a dance-off? Whatever it is, we’re here for it!

Neil Jones is referring the dance-off with Craig Revel-Horwood (Credit: BBC)

All the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is heading into Week 3. Unlike last week’s Movie Week, this weekend has no theme.

However, viewers can still look forward to plenty of great dances and tunes.

Here are all of this weekend’s songs and dances:

Bethany Antonia & Nancy Xu: American Smooth – Love Song by Sara Bareilles

Dani Dyer & Nikita Kuzmin: Tango – Show Me Love by Robin S

Delta Goodrem & Kai Widdrington: Salsa – Always There / Ain’t Nobody by Jocelyn Brown / Chaka Khan

Jaime Winstone & Carlos Gu: Viennese Waltz – Never Tear Us Apart by INXS

Lacey Turner & Vito Coppola: Samba – Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings

Melanie Walters & Aljaž Škorjanec: Charleston – Ooh Ahh…Just A Little Bit by Gina G

Dame Sarah Storey & Julian Caillon: Paso Doble – California Dreamin’ by Sia

Tabby Stoecker & Mark Karmalita: Argentine Tango – hate that I made you love me by Ariana Grande

Cach Mercer & Maddie Ingoldsby: Couple’s Choice – Beware.. The South London Lover Boy. by RAYE

Graeme Hall & Lauren Oakley: Jive – Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson

John Nellis & Katya Jones: Cha Cha – Rock Your Body by Justin Timberlake

Lawrence Robb & Jowita Przystał: Rumba – back to friends by sombr

Shaun Wright-Phillips & Alexis Warr: Quickstep – I’m a Believer by The Monkees

Will Best & Dianne Buswell: Waltz – With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta

Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are the team captains (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

This weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing live show starts at 6.15pm on BBC One tomorrow night (Saturday October 10, 2026). Viewers can also stream the show on BBC iPlayer.

Sunday night’s Results show begins slightly later, at 7.10pm on BBC One on Sunday October 11.

The show will feature the Ballroom Vs Latin dance-off before another contestant and their professional partner leave the competition.

We’ll be sad to see another couple leave!

Read more: Strictly’s Nancy Xu warns ‘safety first’ as she makes big revelation about her next dance with Bethany Antonia

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page