Strictly’s Nancy Xu warns ‘safety first’ as she makes big revelation about her next dance with Bethany Antonia

Strictly Come Dancing‘s Nancy Xu has revealed that viewers are unlikely to see any lifts this weekend with her partner Antonia Bethany.

The professional dancer has explained how her same-sex partnership could see elaborate lifts thwarted due to health and safety.

On Saturday night, Nancy and actress Antonia will be performing an American Smooth.

Nancy Zu (centre) has revealed she might not be able to lift Bethany Antonia on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

But it appears their feet will remain firmly on the ground – and it’s all thanks to their ballroom shoes.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nancy Xu reveals ‘safety’ concerns

Nancy revealed hers and Bethany’s predicament on Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two. It came as host Ellie Taylor revealed their dance, which will be performed to Love Song by Sarah Bareilles.

Ellie said to Nancy: “This weekend, you’ll be performing the American Smooth with Bethany. A completely different vibe. How are you getting on?”

Nancy replied: “Well, we both love this dance so much. We both love the song and we’ve both felt there’s lots of challenge in this one!”

Ellie remarked: “You’ve got lifts in heels. How are you doing this?”

But Nancy told her: “We’re still trying to… It’s still in the air, it’s not confirmed for that. Safety first, right?

“I’m not trying to push that but the most important thing for me is to see her smile in this dance.”

Bethany and Nancy performed a Wicked-themed dance last week (Credit: BBC)

Where are Bethany and Nancy on the Strictly leaderboard?

Last week was Movie Week in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. And Bethany and Nancy certainly didn’t hold back.

The couple performed a Wicked-themed Paso Doble to No Good Deed from Wicked: For Good. Bethany took on the role of Elphaba, while Nancy played Glinda. They finished in fifth place on the leaderboard.

During her It Takes Two chat, Nancy also revealed how Bethany had to learn both parts. As a same-sex couple, they were taking it in turn to lead throughout.

“I was more than proud of her,” Nancy said. “This girl was working herself. She had to put in double the work.”

Nancy then confessed that channeling her inner Glinda was also a push. Her co-star, Katya Jones, told Ellie that Nancy’s least favourite colour is pink.

But Nancy laughed: “I said if I have to wear pink, I will wear pink because of that girl.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 9, 2026.

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