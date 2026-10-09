Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry exposes just how stressed she was after shock Traitor seduction

Celebrity Traitors star Hannah Fry has revealed the staggering stress levels she experienced after becoming a Traitor.

Hannah, 42, was recruited into the secret group during last night’s episode by Maya Jama and James Acaster.

But the next morning, she had to face the Faithful at breakfast and pretend everything was normal.

Celebrity Traitors star Hannah Fry was incredibly stressed after being recruited as a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Things were made even more complicated because the Faithful expected either Hannah or Jerry Hall to have been murdered.

Instead, the Traitors chose to recruit, leaving Hannah with an even bigger secret to hide.

Now, the mathematician has revealed exactly how stressful her first day as a Traitor was, and her Smart Ring data makes for quite the revelation!

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry reveals ‘stress’ of seduction

Hannah took to Instagram after viewers watched the latest drama at Ardross Castle unfold.

She shared a screenshot of her Smart Ring data, recorded the day after the Traitors recruited her in the turret.

Smart Rings are worn on the finger and track the wearer’s health, fitness and daily metrics. Hannah’s readings showed just how much pressure she faced while trying to keep her new identity secret.

From midday onwards, her heart rate and stress levels soared. The data showed she spent two hours and 30 minutes experiencing high stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Fry (@fryrsquared)

Alongside the screenshot, Hannah told her followers: “My smart ring during filming for that episode.”

Fans were quick to react, with one admitting: “My nerves couldn’t cope.” Hannah replied: “APPARENTLY NEITHER COULD MINE.”

Another follower commented: “Oh my word Hannah. I think we were all stressed for you!”

A third wrote: “My stress rate went up in empathy for you. You’re amazing, I hope you make it further! Love that you’re turning this whole thing into a science experiment though either way.”

Even the official ASDA account joined the conversation, quipping: “I bet you relished that one hour of restorative time tbh.”

Hannah Fry’s reaction to becoming a Traitor

Hannah hasn’t revealed any more details about her recruitment, but she made her nerves clear during the episode.

When she discovered a scroll in the castle, Hannah initially thought the Traitors had murdered her.

However, unfolding it revealed a very different outcome: they wanted her to join them.

Hannah had to lie to everyone at breakfast after she and Jerry weren’t murdered (Credit: BBC)

Hannah told the cameras: “I don’t know what to do. It’s kind of what James Blunt says, they got rid of one of their biggest threats and now they’ve recruited one of their biggest threats. It was a question of kill me or recruit me.”

She then considered the awkward situation awaiting her at breakfast, adding: “Wait, if I say yes to this, we go into breakfast and both me and Jerry are there. How the hell do I explain this?”

‘Miss Marple’ clocks Hannah’s stress

Hannah soon discovered how difficult it would be to keep her new role under wraps.

As she entered the room with Jerry, Miranda Hart greeted her: “Hannah, I’m very pleased to see you here.”

Hannah replied: “I’m very pleased to be here. I’m not sort of trusting it yet.”

Away from the other contestants, she admitted: “It’s so stressful! Honestly my heart is in my mouth. I didn’t know what to do with my face. I’m not cut out for this.”

‘Miss Marple’ Miranda also noticed Hannah’s nervous behaviour.

Miranda later admitted: “Hannah seemed anxious in a kind of something new, something has happened to her. I definitely clocked a nervousness in her, which is interesting. I saw it, I saw it.”

Could Hannah’s nerves put her new Traitor identity at risk?

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 9, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster ‘gave away’ his Traitor identity in huge ‘gaffe’ – but did you spot it?

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