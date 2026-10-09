Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart lives up to her Miss Marple nickname as she is tipped as ‘the best Faithful’ ever

Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart has won over viewers with her impressive detective skills, with fans convinced she’s living up to her Miss Marple nickname.

The comedian and actress is among the famous faces taking part in the second series of the hit BBC show. She’s joined by a star-studded cast featuring Maya Jama, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Ross Kemp and Rob Beckett, among others.

During last night’s (October 8) episode, Miranda showed just how sharp her instincts are. Before actor Richard E Grant was banished at the first round table of the evening, she had already worked out that he was a Traitor.

And she wasn’t finished there. After actress Myha’la became the second celebrity to be banished and was revealed to be a Faithful, Miranda quickly began to suspect that mathematician Hannah Fry was also a Traitor. Hannah had been going head-to-head with Myha’la during the round table.

Miranda’s suspicions about Hannah had actually started earlier in the episode, during breakfast, shortly after presenter Maya Jama and comedian James Acaster recruited her to become a Traitor herself.

Miranda has figured out who some of the Traitors are already (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart praised by viewers

With only three episodes of the series having aired, viewers are already convinced that Miranda is proving a formidable player in the game.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Miranda Hart is so good at this game. She obviously knows it’s Hannah and I think it’s only a matter of time before she convinces everyone else.”

Another viewer praised her ability to spot suspicious behaviour, asking: “Is Miranda the best Faithful ever?? She noticed Richard after the Traitors were first selected, before his blunder, and then she immediately noticed a change in Hannah at breakfast. Traitor hunter extraordinaire??”

A third fan was equally confident, declaring: “Miranda will win this!”

Others were quick to embrace her detective alter ego. One wrote: “Miranda Marple is good at sleuthing. She noticed that Richard was a ‘giddy kipper’ after becoming a Traitor and that Hannah was nervous at Breakfast.”

Another simply posted: “#CelebrityTraitors Miranda for the win”, while a sixth viewer added: “Miranda is Miss Marple. She has clocked not one but TWO Traitors.”

Viewers believe Miranda lives up to her Miss Marple nickname (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m scarily good at lying’

Miranda previously opened up about her knack for spotting deception ahead of joining the BBC show in an interview with Beyond The Joke.

“When I watch Would I Lie to You?, about 90% of the time I get it right. I very much see myself as a psychological sleuth with no training whatsoever and nothing to back that claim up,” she said.

She went on to explain that she believes she can often tell when someone is being dishonest.

“I like to think that I could guess when people are lying. I don’t like lying in real life, but when it comes to playing games in the family or whatever, I’m scarily good at lying.”

Miranda also joked about her seven BAFTA nominations without a win, adding: “Also, I’ve been nominated for seven BAFTAs, never won one, and we’ve got Michael Sheen in the building. But you know…”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans left ‘crying’ with laughter following James Blunt’s ‘Freddie shower moment’

Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 9, 2026.

Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 9, 2026.

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