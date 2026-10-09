Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster accused of ‘slipping up’ in front of the entire cast at breakfast

Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster may have come dangerously close to exposing his Traitor status in last night’s episode, after fans spotted a possible slip of the tongue at breakfast.

Viewers reckon James, 41, made a telling comment that could have put him in serious trouble on the BBC show.

It might even have cost him his place in the castle.

Thankfully for James, nobody at the table appeared to notice. But fans watching at home were quick to spot what they believe could have been a major giveaway.

Celebrity Traitors fans fear James Acaster dropped a clanger at breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster makes huge gaffe

James became a Traitor during the first murder of the series. Maya Jama and Richard E. Grant selected him while carrying out the murder of Amol Rajan.

Since then, James and Maya have turned against Richard, helping to bring about the actor’s banishment. The pair were then given the task of recruiting another Traitor and chose mathematician Hannah Fry.

Hannah joined their ranks on the very night that either she or Jerry Hall was expected to be murdered. Naturally, the Faithful anticipated that one of the two women would be absent when they gathered for breakfast the next morning.

However, Hannah and Jerry were the final two to arrive at the breakfast room. When someone knocked on the door, fans believe James said something that gave away the fact that neither woman had been murdered.

Just moments before the knock, James told Julie Hesmondhalgh: “This is it now. We’re down to the last two.”

Hannah and Jerry then entered together, leaving the rest of the group gasping. The Faithful had only been expecting one of them to walk through the door.

Did James reveal that he knew neither Jerry Hall nor Hannah Fry hadn’t been murdered (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans spot James’ slip-up

The Faithful gathered at Ardross Castle may have missed James’ possible blunder. Those watching the action unfold at home, however, were not so easily fooled.

One viewer took to a Traitors fan group on Facebook to highlight the moment, writing: “Did you hear the James gaffe? When they were at breakfast and everyone was expecting either Jerry or Hannah to turn up, he said, ‘Here comes the last two’.

“Only a Traitor would know that both of them were coming through the door.”

Another fan agreed, replying: “I noticed that too, but no one picked up on it.”

A third viewer also questioned the comment, adding: “I noticed that. I thought it was weird because only Hannah or Jerry could have been killed, everyone knew it was one of them, so him saying down to the last 2 suggested to me that he slipped up and knew both were coming in.

“I’m surprised no one had taken any notice.”

But not everyone is convinced James made a mistake. Some fans believe his words were perfectly innocent and have been taken out of context.

One viewer argued: “He would have meant it was down to the last two, with one to return and one not.”

Another shared a similar view, writing: “I thought he said ‘so it’s DOWN to the last two’. Which it was. I don’t think he blundered.”

So, was James dangerously close to giving himself away, or have fans read too much into a perfectly ordinary comment? The moment has certainly got viewers talking.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans left ‘crying’ with laughter following James Blunt’s ‘Freddie shower moment’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 9, 2026.