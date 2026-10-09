Ben Affleck speaks out about reality of co-parenting with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck got really candid about his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood actors were married for 13 years from 2005 until 2018. They have continued to raise their three children together, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Despite having been divorced since 2018, it seems the former couple have got it all worked out when it comes to bringing up their kids.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a good co-parenting relationship (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Ben Affleck co-parenting with Jennifer Garner

Ben shared how the exes balance out their parenting duties. Additionally, he enthused he is “really, really grateful” for Jennifer and everything she does for them.

“I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school. We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me. They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week,” he told Variety magazine in a new interview.

“They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I’m also really, really grateful. I know things will come up that are hard, and I don’t want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful.”

Ben said he has been focusing on producing projects and working in Los Angeles because he is divorced and has shared custody with the kids. He said he has no plans on missing their teenage/young adult years.

Ben Affleck on a recent red carpet (Credit: Shutterstock/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez

After his marriage to Jennifer Garner broke down, Ben rekindled his ’00s romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. They had been engaged when they first got together but never made it down the aisle.

The golden couple of Hollywood, fondly dubbed “Bennifer”, finally got married in 2022 but it wasn’t meant to last. They went their separate ways in 2024.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together 20 years after their first romance before splitting again. (Credit: Shutterstock/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Of their divorce, Ben told GQ magazine in March 2025: “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

In his most recent interview with Variety, Ben praised his ex-wife. He shared his “respect” for what Jennifer could do when it came to her acting work.

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