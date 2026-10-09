‘Clue’ that could expose ‘calm’ Celebrity Traitors star Maya Jama as a Traitor

Celebrity Traitors stars Maya Jama and James Acaster remain safely undercover as Traitors on the BBC show.

During Thursday night’s episode, Richard E Grant was discovered as a Traitor and banished at the round table at the start of the episode.

Now, Love Island host Maya and comedian James need to keep their cool if they are to avoid being exposed.

Maya has so far appeared “calm and in control” during her time on Celebrity Traitors, a body language expert has said. But could that change?

Maya Jama voted against fellow Traitor Richard E Grant on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Maya Jama is ‘calm and in control’ as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors

Speaking to us, Sean Johns, Non-Verbal Intelligence Expert & Founder, BodyLytics, explained why Maya needs to tread carefully from here.

At Thursday night’s round table, Maya voted for fellow Traitor Richard to be banished. James did the same.

After 16 votes were cast against him, Richard was banished and revealed himself as a Traitor. Of course, the Faithful were delighted.

Richard had already suffered a major gaffe at the start of the series when he openly declared he was a Traitor before attempting to backtrack. However, the blunder appears to have only increased suspicion among the Faithful.

Looking at Maya’s demeanour on Celebrity Traitors, Sean said: “Maya is ‘calm and in control’, and so far she is hiding it very well. She presents live television for a living, so holding a warm, open face while her mind is busy elsewhere is something she has practised for years.

“The Faithful are studying the one part of her that is trained. This is also the same for most people, we train children not to make faces at food they don’t like or people, the face is the most trained part of the human body and usually not useful to read because of that.”

What could give Maya Jama away on Celebrity Traitors

Sean explained what Maya has been doing that could potentially “give her away”. He said: “What could give her away is what she has done, more than how she looks.

“She began by steering people away from Richard E Grant, then voted with the room to banish him. It was the clever move, but a change of position like that is what a sharp Faithful remembers. She has also pointed the finger at Jerry Hall and kept quiet about a shield.

“Every one of those is a story she now has to keep straight, and people carrying that much tend to go stiller and quieter. If chatty, expressive Maya starts sitting very still at the Round Table, that is her concentrating on not slipping.”

A body language expert warned the Faithful to keep an eye on Maya Jama’s reaction to banishments (Credit: BBC)

Faithful should watch Maya’s ‘surprised’ reaction on Celebrity Traitors

Sean’s advice to the Faithful is to pay particular attention to Maya’s hands.

He said: “For the Faithful, start with her hands. A hand going to the neck or playing with her hair is self-soothing, the body calming itself when stress rises. One touch means nothing. It matters if it only appears when a particular name comes up.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry exposes just how stressed she was after shock Traitor seduction

But Sean believes there is one “best clue” the Faithful should really be watching. He said: “The best clue is her surprise. When a banished player reveals who they are, real surprise flashes across the face and is gone.”

He warned: “Maya has already had to react to Richard’s reveal knowing the answer, and she will have to do it again.”

In his final advice, Sean urged the Faithful to “watch Maya when nothing is at stake, at breakfast or on a mission, and then look for the moment she stops behaving like herself”.

So, can Maya keep her secret under wraps?

Will she manage to stay one step ahead of the Faithful?

Celebrity Traitors airs Friday October 9 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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