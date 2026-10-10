Tony Discipline has revealed he wants to marry Shona McGarty, years after they played lovers in EastEnders.

Speaking to The Sun, the former EastEnders actor discussed their future at the opening of Shona’s West End show.

The 37-year-old arrived carrying a red rose and a card as he supported his girlfriend’s performance in From The Heart.

Tony revealed he has plans to marry Shona (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tony Discipline opens up about marrying Shona McGarty

Asked whether he and Shona could marry soon, Tony gave an enthusiastic answer.

“Absolutely, that’s the love of my life. I’ve known her a long time,” he said.

Marriage wasn’t the only next step he discussed. The couple aren’t currently living together, although Tony told The Sun they would do so soon.

He also praised Shona’s humour, saying she makes him laugh every day. Her singing voice was another highlight for the proud boyfriend.

Tony made clear how strongly he felt about their relationship: “I don’t want anyone else in my life. That’s my woman, that’s my soulmate.”

Shona McGarty and Tony Discipline’s EastEnders history

The pair first met 15 years ago, when Tony joined EastEnders. His character, Tyler Moon, became romantically involved with Shona’s Whitney Dean.

Tony played Tyler between 2011 and 2013. Whitney’s time in Walford continued until 2024, followed by a one-off return this year.

Their real-life romance developed much later than their soap storyline. Tony explained why they hadn’t become a couple sooner.

“We’ve always had partners, so we never stepped over the line. But in the last year or so our chemistry has really come to light,” he said.

Romance rumours began in March after they shared a St Patrick’s Day selfie. The pair subsequently confirmed their relationship to The Sun earlier this year.

Shona, 34, was previously engaged to Irish guitarist David Bracken. According to MailOnline, they mutually ended their relationship before she entered I’m A Celebrity last November.

She has also dated former EastEnders stars Matt Lapinskas and Max Bowden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

Shona performs in From The Heart

Shona performed at London’s Garrick Theatre on Thursday in From The Heart. The show celebrates lyricist Don Black’s career across film, theatre and television.

The production has a limited run of 15 performances. MailOnline reports that Shona sang the EastEnders theme tune during the opening night.

Michael Ball also made a surprise appearance, performing Love Changes Everything. Don wrote the song with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart.

The show’s other featured songs include Born Free, Ben and To Sir With Love.

Tony said he had seen Shona’s training and was excited and proud to watch her perform.

Read more: Shona McGarty leaves little to the imagination in completely see-through gown on NTAs red carpet

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