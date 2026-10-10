Scarlett Moffatt welcomes second child as she shares adorable first photos and baby name

Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her second baby, announcing son Clark Xander Dobinson’s arrival with family photos.

She shared the news on Instagram on Friday (Oct 9), revealing they had become a family of four on Monday. Clark arrived earlier than expected, and Scarlett said the birth had not been as straightforward as planned.

The I’m A Celebrity winner and fiancé Scott Dobinson are already parents to three-year-old Jude. Her announcement focused on their joy at welcoming his little brother.

“Our hearts have never been so full, and I’d do it all again for you, Clark,” she wrote.

Congratulations quickly followed from famous friends, including Michelle Visage, Lisa Riley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Ruth Langsford also left a welcoming message for the newborn: “Ahhh Congratulations! Welcome to the world baby Clark.”

Denise Welch, Ashley Roberts and Doctor Amir Khan added their good wishes in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt’s journey to becoming a mum of two

Scarlett announced the pregnancy in April with a video featuring Scott, Jude and an ultrasound scan.

In May, she told The Mirror she was expecting another boy. She explained that she had hoped Jude would have a brother to share his life with.

That excitement came alongside a tougher pregnancy than her first. Speaking to The Sun in August, Scarlett described a difficult first trimester while continuing to work and film.

She recalled experiencing travel sickness and having to rush off to be sick while working. During her pregnancy with Jude, she had not experienced morning sickness.

Jude was born in 2023, arriving early at 35 weeks.

Scarlett first became a familiar face on Gogglebox alongside parents Mark and Betty. She left the programme to take part in I’m A Celebrity in 2016, going on to win.

Presenting roles on Streetmate and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway followed. Earlier this year, she appeared on I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

Scarlett has welcomed her second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt shares baby Clark’s first photos

The new Instagram pictures captured Scarlett cuddling Clark in hospital, with Scott wearing a cap and scrubs.

In one image, the newborn rested on Scarlett’s chest as Scott kissed her forehead. Another showed Clark in beige and brown clothes personalised with his name.

The collection also included pictures of the couple bringing their baby home. In the final photo, Clark was in his travel seat.

Scarlett smiled in an all-black outfit while holding a balloon celebrating their baby boy.

Read now: Grieving Scarlett Moffatt issues emotional update following series of heartbreaking family deaths

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!